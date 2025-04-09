Album Review: Djo “The Crux”

By Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer
Artist: Djo
Album: The Crux
Favorite Tracks: The Potion, Golden Line, Back On You
For Fans Of: Bleachers, Dayglow, Dominic Fike
Djo’s Figured Out The Crux Of It
Djo, also known as Joe Keery, just released his third studio album, and it is for sure worth a listen (or two)! Heralded by both critics and musical artists alike, The Crux is a masterclass in music-making and genre-bending album curation. The thematic discoveries of heartbreak and finding comfort in the cherished friends and family around him bring a lovely storyline to the work. This is all done with his signature psychedelic pop-rock sounds, combined and evolved with the influences of artists of the past. Many times, when an artist shows clear influence from another band’s sound, it may be brushed off as unoriginal, but he hits it right on the mark. He doesn’t sacrifice his influence for imitation, and that is no small feat.
From his rise in popularity in 2022, Djo did not at all sacrifice his musical prowess and, in fact, has shown an even more detailed mastery of his sound and writing. His first two albums, Twenty, Twenty and DECIDE, each were successful on so many creative and expressive fronts, but the evolution of his style is clear.
Heartbreak Is The Greatest Motivator
Heartbreak and such strong emotions have always played a key role in music. It is clear that throughout Djo’s journey of writing and recording The Crux, his emotional journey through a public breakup was a large source of his inspiration. In the first track, “Lonesome Is A State Of Mind,” Djo clearly speaks about the harshness of the breakup, feeling lonely by yourself, and directly addressing his former partner saying “how’d it feel to take the light from my life?” If that doesn’t seem targeted, I don’t know what does.
He goes on to make an upbeat and danceable commentary on the social media culture of trends and the blandness of influencers in “Basic Being Basic.” This serves as a much needed wake up call for listeners in a bite sized piece. It is easily digestible and very direct in the way it addresses the irony of people thinking they aren’t basic and arent feeding into internet culture when they very clearly are. This positions itself as a point of contention between Djo and another, potentially being a soft spot in his previous relationship and a motivator for their eventual split.
“Link” stands as the song that symbolizes the break up, a chain breaking in Djo’s life and the newfound freedom, but that freedom comes with its doubts. He sings about the contradictions of his life and his questions of whether or not it is healthy to have such detrimental habits by staying in his relationship. Within the lyrics of “Delete Ya,” he shows his release and desire to forget about the relationship, even though he still feels it was a valuable part of his life. He also drops the first of three mentions of Charlie Heaton within this song, a figure and friend for Keery who was praised as his biggest supporter in his times of struggle.
Djo’s Inspiration
Charlie Heaton, co-star of the Netflix series Stranger Things and one of Joe Keery’s closest friends, remains as a through line in The Crux. From a short mention in “Delete Ya” to an entire song inspired by his house titled “Charlie’s Garden” to Djo implying he sees Charlie as the brother he never had in “Back On You,” Heaton’s impact on Djo’s life and inspiration is clear. “Charlie’s Garden” was written in Heaton’s piano while he was out, and Keery was taking inspiration from the garden outside the window and how strong his desire was to stay there for longer and longer. When artists find such comfort and safety with a friend, their art begins to bloom, and I think that The Crux is a beautiful sonic painting of what that feels like.
Besides the interpersonal inspiration, the musical inspiration comes through on three songs the most to me: “Potion,” “Charlie’s Garden,” and “Golden Line.” Potion comes fourth on the album, but it holds the spot in my top three favorites for a reason. The finger picked guitar and higher pitched vocals stir up a classic Fleetwood Mac sound. It is reminiscent of “Never Going Back Again,” but not in a way that feels like a copy. The song stands as a very singular piece of the greater album, but it works so well. “Charlie’s Garden” grasps the Beatles-eque jumpy beats and comes together for a lovely ode to the aforementioned Charlie Heaton. Finally, “Golden Line” finds its way through Beach Boys surf harmonies, dreamy and delectable. This song really feels like a ballad, Djo singing his heart out with the melancholy and transcendent harmony between his verses makes for a powerful combination.
Family, Friends, And The Love We Find Along The Way
Out of the full twelve-track album, the first six songs really feel like their own chapter of Djo’s story. From singing through the loss of his loved one and self doubts, it transforms into an ode to his friends and family who are his biggest supporters. The transition happens in the song “Fly,” where Djo sings “I must fly / Away from her” and then says, “carry me away now.” Giving a nod to the people who are there for him when he needs them the most.
Most notably, in the track “Back On You,” there is a sort of resolution that comes from the journey Djo has embarked on. This song is about family, especially his sisters, and the found family he’s surrounded by. There is nothing better than having your best friend have your back “when things get hard [and] you don't know what to do.” The trust and comfort that comes from having a steady shoulder to lean in unmatched, and “Back On You” encapsulates it.
Get Back To Your Heart
Finally, the title track “Crux” takes the final position on the album. It brings a stripped down and simple sound that opens up the mind for reflection. Throughout the many listens of this album, I have found and come to appreciate so many different parts of Djo’s work. The uniqueness of each song’s fingerprint lends to a diverse listening experience that keeps the listener engaged and excited to hear more. Joe Keery himself has said the album is meant to be listened to more than once, and while that is most likely the case for many albums, you can truly find so much deeper meaning and phrases that bring the whole album together even more than previously thought.
Although I definitely have had a soft spot for Djo for many years, I do think that The Crux is one of the best releases of 2025 so far. Only time will tell what comes out and tries to compete, but I have hope for the success of this project. Go and take a listen if you haven’t, and if you like it and want to hear it live, Djo will be taking the stage at Roadrunner on May 2!