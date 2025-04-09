Album Review: Djo “The Crux”

Heartbreak Is The Greatest Motivator

Heartbreak and such strong emotions have always played a key role in music. It is clear that throughout Djo’s journey of writing and recording The Crux, his emotional journey through a public breakup was a large source of his inspiration. In the first track, “Lonesome Is A State Of Mind,” Djo clearly speaks about the harshness of the breakup, feeling lonely by yourself, and directly addressing his former partner saying “how’d it feel to take the light from my life?” If that doesn’t seem targeted, I don’t know what does.

He goes on to make an upbeat and danceable commentary on the social media culture of trends and the blandness of influencers in “Basic Being Basic.” This serves as a much needed wake up call for listeners in a bite sized piece. It is easily digestible and very direct in the way it addresses the irony of people thinking they aren’t basic and arent feeding into internet culture when they very clearly are. This positions itself as a point of contention between Djo and another, potentially being a soft spot in his previous relationship and a motivator for their eventual split.

“Link” stands as the song that symbolizes the break up, a chain breaking in Djo’s life and the newfound freedom, but that freedom comes with its doubts. He sings about the contradictions of his life and his questions of whether or not it is healthy to have such detrimental habits by staying in his relationship. Within the lyrics of “Delete Ya,” he shows his release and desire to forget about the relationship, even though he still feels it was a valuable part of his life. He also drops the first of three mentions of Charlie Heaton within this song, a figure and friend for Keery who was praised as his biggest supporter in his times of struggle.

Djo’s Inspiration

Charlie Heaton, co-star of the Netflix series Stranger Things and one of Joe Keery’s closest friends, remains as a through line in The Crux. From a short mention in “Delete Ya” to an entire song inspired by his house titled “Charlie’s Garden” to Djo implying he sees Charlie as the brother he never had in “Back On You,” Heaton’s impact on Djo’s life and inspiration is clear. “Charlie’s Garden” was written in Heaton’s piano while he was out, and Keery was taking inspiration from the garden outside the window and how strong his desire was to stay there for longer and longer. When artists find such comfort and safety with a friend, their art begins to bloom, and I think that The Crux is a beautiful sonic painting of what that feels like.

Besides the interpersonal inspiration, the musical inspiration comes through on three songs the most to me: “Potion,” “Charlie’s Garden,” and “Golden Line.” Potion comes fourth on the album, but it holds the spot in my top three favorites for a reason. The finger picked guitar and higher pitched vocals stir up a classic Fleetwood Mac sound. It is reminiscent of “Never Going Back Again,” but not in a way that feels like a copy. The song stands as a very singular piece of the greater album, but it works so well. “Charlie’s Garden” grasps the Beatles-eque jumpy beats and comes together for a lovely ode to the aforementioned Charlie Heaton. Finally, “Golden Line” finds its way through Beach Boys surf harmonies, dreamy and delectable. This song really feels like a ballad, Djo singing his heart out with the melancholy and transcendent harmony between his verses makes for a powerful combination.