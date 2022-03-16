Playlist: New Discoveries 3/15

SASAMI - “MAKE IT RIGHT”

Los Angeles-based musician Sasami transcends musical genres on her latest album Squeeze. The album is a nu metal masterpiece. Sasami, who began her career as an indie-rock artist, told the New York Times that she decided to “appropriate white, male music” by diving into the world of heavy metal. On Squeeze, Sasami plays alongside Dirk Verbeuren, drummer of the iconic metal band Megadeth, and other metal musicians from the band Barishi. The album undoubtedly demonstrates Sasami’s mastery of metal music, but songs like “Make It Right” prove that the musician has not abandoned her indie roots.

On “Make It Right,” Sasami’s smooth melodic vocals contrast perfectly with distorted metal guitars. The musician’s straightforward lyrics like, “Calling out all day and night, you don’t even want to fight, another day without peace of mind in sight,” embody the frustration and discomfort often found in metal songs. The track exhibits a seamless blend of metal and indie-rock with a catchy upbeat rhythm (perfect for moshing).

On March 27, Sasami will play “Make It Right” and other metal anthems at the Sonia in Cambridge.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

DIJON - “MANY TIMES”

If Dijon’s album Absolutely was to follow a literary plot outline, “Many Times” would be the peak of conflict. With a picked up pace, strong drum beat and passionate vocal delivery, the single is a catchy centerpiece to his 2021 full-length debut. Through the lyrics, the Maryland-raised artist sings about a toxic cycle that continues playing out in his relationship. “Well, there you go again, putting on your own rodeo again,” he sings, describing a partner causing conflict. “Then you push me out, just to flash that smile and lasso me in,” he finishes the line, describing how he comes back again and again despite the hurt. An almost manic-sounding stretch of piano at the end wraps up the beautiful chaos created within the song. “Many Times” shows just how boundless Dijon’s creativity is, cementing him as an artist to watch. The track, much like his other solo work since being one half of R&B duo Abhi//Dijon, is impossible to box into one or even two genres.

Dijon’s full debut album is available now. It can be caught live when Dijon visits Boston on May 9th for a show at the Royale.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

REGINA SPEKTOR - “BECOMING ALL ALONE”

"Becoming All Alone" is Regina Spektor at her most musically effortless and beautiful. After six years away, this ballad is everything I want and more from her. It really feels like a new era from her with a more orchestral sound, but her voice still rings out the same. This song takes up amazing sonic space, not wasting a single moment to show off her voice or the instrumentals. “Becoming All Alone” is the lead single off of Spektor’s upcoming album Home, Before and After. The album, due June 24th, is her first since 2016’s Remember Us to Life, and I can't wait to see what she comes out with next!

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

WILD RIVERS - “THINKING 'BOUT LOVE”

Even though “Thinking ‘Bout Love” from Wild Rivers came out in 2020, it sounds like a brand new song everytime I listen to it! This year, they reimagine this song through a collaboration with Wrabel. This new rendition shows just how timeless this love song is. The indie-trio Wild Rivers has always been known for their genre-fluid sound. They are also well known for their intricate and poetic lyrics, and this song of theirs in particular is a great example of that talent. These qualities mix well with the style that Wrabel brings to the collaboration. For an unplugged feel, you can also check out their completely acoustic version of this song.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

