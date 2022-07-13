Playlist: New Discoveries 7/12

GORILLAZ FT. THUNDERCAT – “CRACKER ISLAND”

Gorillaz season is in full-effect… and they’re asking us to join a cult.

The latest release from the fictional band adds Thundercat to the expansive list of artists to have collaborated with Gorillaz. It offers everything you expect (and love) about a Gorillaz track — distant vocals over groovy synths and bass, and background vocals of an equally-funky featured artist which mesh perfectly with those of songwriter Damon Albarn’s.

The single is the band’s first release following their 2021 Meanwhile EP. It sets the theme for the next phase in the Gorillaz universe— the time in which not only an album is released, the fictional storyline of the band and its members is continued. “Cracker Island” is indicative of the upcoming phase being focused on cults and stan culture. So much so that in a press statement, the band encouraged devoted fans to join ‘The Last Cult,’ with member Murdoc as its self-appointed Great Leader.

Fellow member 2D puts it best with his statement: “It’s nice to be back. I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.”

- Breanna Nesbeth, Staff Writer

JULIA JACKLIN – “I WAS NEON”

We just got another glimpse into Julia Jacklin’s upcoming album, Pre Pleasure, with her newly released song “I Was Neon.” Jacklin perfectly encapsulates what it feels like to yearn for a past version of oneself. The brighter, more upbeat melody of the song offers a look into a glowing past, but the introspective lyrics and slightly haunting harmonies in the chorus play to the anxieties that often come with reminiscing too much.

Being the multi-talented artist that she is, Julia Jacklin also self-directed the music video for this incredible new jam! While we wait for her new album, we will certainly be keeping “I Was Neon” on repeat.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

NIKKI LANE – “FIRST HIGH”

Nikki Lane’s “First High” is an ode to the pursuit of a first-time-feeling. This refreshing alternative-country tune, released June 2nd, will be the first single featured on Lane’s upcoming album, Denim & Diamonds. The record, due Sept. 23rd, will be the singer-songwriter’s first album release in five years.

Beginning with a pulsating bassline, Lane’s whispy vocals soon join in the musical fray, hypnotizing listeners with the effortlessly groovy tune. Nostalgia runs rampant within the three minutes of this fiery track. No matter how small or insignificant the experience, Lane sings of memories she wishes she could experience again for the first time, whether it is the eagerness at trying on her first pair of 501 jeans or the excitement that came with playing her first show.

While a look into the past can be a needed distraction from the present, there is also plenty to look forward to in the future — including Lane’s upcoming Denim & Diamonds. Be sure to catch Lane playing a couple of music festivals this summer, and her supporting shows for Midland this fall. Get tickets and see her full performance schedule here!

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

WILL DAILEY – “EASY TO BE AROUND”

“Easy To Be Around” from Boston artist Will Dailey has a sound nearly as laid back as the person described in the lyrics. The song is a bittersweet dedication to the people-pleaser. The lyrics acknowledge the convenience and tragedy of this person’s existence, as they are seldom perceived in full.

Layers of guitar, bass, drums and keys form a changing and musically rich backdrop to Dailey’s vocals. While it certainly isn’t a brand new sound from Dailey, “Easy To Be Around” pulls in more tangible notes of a soulful, R&B style.

“Easy To Be Around” marks Will Dailey’s first release since an EP of covers in early 2020. Thus, it’s a long-awaited taste of something new from the Boston Music Award-winning artist.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

