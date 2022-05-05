Live Music Week, Spring 2022, Rocking Forward

Spring is in the air and WERS is gearing up for a bright, beautiful future.
This past year, we kept the music playing through all sorts of weather. For Live Music Week, we're eager to celebrate this spirit of rocking forward. Plus, we're ready to have a little fun in the sun!
In order to prepare for all the great things that lie ahead, we need our members by our side. WERS runs on member support, it's what keeps us growing and thriving. This Live Music Week, we want to help our community get out, get moving, and get ready for an amazing year.
We'll be highlighting amazing local places where you can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, gearing you up for summer fun on the beach with WERS swag - and hooking one listener up with a deluxe P-town summer getaway!
This Live Music Week, we're getting ready for all the exciting things to come - we hope you join us!
From summer swag bags to classic black t-shirts, we have all the items you need to show your support for the station. Click the banner above to see the selection of thank you gifts!
Live Music Week wouldn't be what it is without live music! We'll be announcing our full lineup of live sessions soon, including highlights of which songs you don't want to miss from each artist.
Your donation not only keeps our music awesome and commercial free, it also supports the future leaders of media. Click the banner above to read and listen to testimonials from 'ERS alum and current students!
Have a question for our membership team? Check out our sustaining member FAQ, or fill out the form below!
Checks made payable to WERS can be sent to:
WERS Membership
20 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116
All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. WERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950