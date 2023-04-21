Live Music Week: Spring 2023 Lineup

Live Music Week is a chance to showcase dynamic new performers! Since we're asking for your help in rebuilding Studio 889, we're also re-airing some legendary performances recorded over the last 25 years. Don't miss these exclusive, stripped back sets!

Monday 4/24:

12p: Guster - Boston's very own, performing at the peak of their powers in 2015.

6p: Bon Iver - An incredible early performance, long before Justin Vernon discovered vocoders. The acoustic version of "For Emma" is one of the best we've ever put on tape.

Tuesday 4/25:

12p: The Head and The Heart - Another early performance from a band on the brink of fame! The six piece plays a warm, friendly and fun set.

6p: Michigander - A brand new performance, recorded this week! Michigander has been one of our most played new artists in the last year.

Wednesday 4/26:

12p: The Revivalists - The Revivalists regularly sell out major concert halls. They visited us in 2012, when they were still making a name for themselves in New Orleans.

6p: Little Fuss - A must see local band playing Boston Calling this year!

Thursday 4/27:

12p: Ingrid Michaelson - One of a very few live sets recorded at 88.9 to ever be personally released by an artist, Ingrid Michaelson's 2008 set is something special.

6p: Miya Folick - Another new performance from a rising star!

Friday 4/28:

12p: Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings - One of the highest energy sessions we've ever taped, the late Sharon Jones and her band bring the party to Studio 889.

6p: Regina Spektor - The stuff of 'ERS legend. Regina Spektor drew a crowd that stretched all the way down Tremont Street as people clamored to get a glimpse of the iconic artist at our in studio piano.

Studio 889 has hosted incredible talent over the years, and now it needs your help! Give now to support our studio renovations, and thanks!