We’re doing something a little different this Spring! In April, we will be celebrating Live Music Week: Makeover Edition!

It’s been over 30 years since the studio moved to its Boylston location and our studio needs an overhaul! This Live Music Week, we will be raising funds to renovate and rehab the performance studio. This will give you, the listener, the best listening experience when live bands stop by to play.

We can’t wait to take you along our rebuild journey!