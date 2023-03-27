We’re doing something a little different this Spring! In April, we will be celebrating Live Music Week: Makeover Edition!
It’s been over 30 years since the studio moved to its Boylston location and our studio needs an overhaul! This Live Music Week, we will be raising funds to renovate and rehab the performance studio. This will give you, the listener, the best listening experience when live bands stop by to play.
We can’t wait to take you along our rebuild journey!
The new studio we've mocked up above will provide a better environment for creativity and workflow. Features that enhance sound quality will help capture the subtle complexities of a musical performance so that our listeners have an enriched experience.
It will also have the latest tools. This way, we can craft performances so that the musical artists shine. And its modernity is especially important, as Studio 889 serves as a training ground for the recording engineers of tomorrow.
When you make your donation today, you're supporting local artists, specialty programming and awesome music, as well as helping us raise much-needed funds to rebuild our performance studio.
Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member! Plus, sustainers have their choice of WERS swag!
For $6/month
- WERS Socks
For $10/month
- WERS T-Shirt
For $20/month
- WERS hoodie
For $50/month - Champion Contribution:
The WERS swag bag including...
- Screen-printed tote bag, rated best public radio pledge drive gift by Boston Magazine!
- New York Times digital subscription
- Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, or WERS t-shirt
Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!