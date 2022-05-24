Introducing Our New Operations Manager, Maurice Wilkey

WERS is pleased to welcome Maurice Wilkey as our new operations manager. Maurice is an Emerson and 88.9 alum, class of ’95. He brings an extensive background in radio as well as a clear passion for serving the community and teaching the future leaders of media. In the statement below, Maurice introduces himself and reflects on this exciting next chapter.

Emerson remains a place where I discover expression techniques and utilize them for the next phase of my life. When the opportunity arose to return to a place with outstanding art, media, and interpersonal positive memories, not to mention my alma mater — of my undergraduate and graduate life — I eagerly jumped at the chance.

My first Emerson go-around, class of 1995, allowed me to join a superb student on-air staff at WERS via 88.9 at Night. With the support of great Emerson alums, I would intern and later work at WILD-AM, in Roxbury, Massachusetts. WILD was a radio station with a solid reputation for providing information, entertainment and community engagement. In 2001, I gained the confidence to get another opportunity to further my radio career for CBS Radio's WBZ-AM and sister station WODS-FM until 2008.

When the economic downturn happened, I turned back to Emerson College for another stint to earn my Masters of Arts through their Integrated Marketing Communications Program, class of 2010. Although my new career path seemed headed toward marketing, the communication and media arena had other plans for me. I would take another opportunity in radio, this time through teaching students at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts.

It would be at Perkins where I would spend nine impactful years applying what I had thought was behind me in broadcast communication. Perkins school was a school whose assistive technology usage brought a whole new world of possibilities to bridge the numerous gaps between the limited to non-sighted world and communications.

Prior to returning again to Emerson, I thought or hoped this would be my last career stop. Then, as always the case, life happened to point me back to a familiar destination for more learning, growth and communications challenges — Emerson College.

I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences with the next discoverers and Emerson communicators of tomorrow. Thanks to Emerson and the surrounding Greater Boston community.