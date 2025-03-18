Father John Misty Fulfills Everyone’s Wishes at MGM

By Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer
Who: Father John Misty, Destroyer
Where: MGM Music Hall
When: Saturday, Feb 22
The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our City
Indie rock singer-songwriter Father John Misty brought "funtimes" in Boston last Saturday night, and I was lucky enough to experience the live performance from the "Real Love Baby" artist. The show was cozy and intimate with the sold out full house. This concert is part of the first leg of the Mahashmashana North American tour, and it surely was an impressive and electrifying experience, just as his new album was.
Warming up the stage for Father John Misty, Canadian indie rock band Destroyer brought a hypnotic and groove laden set that sent the crowd into a trance-like state, which perfectly set the mood for the main act to follow. With frontman Dan Bejar’s raw and verbose performance, the pit filled quickly, eager to experience Canada's indie rock music scene firsthand. Rather than living up to the band name, Destroyer didn’t do much destruction on Saturday night, instead, they established a crowd of new fans and indie music enthusiasts that surely went home with songs like "Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" and "Kaputt" added to their playlists.
Mr. Tillman, Welcome to Boston
The setlist consists of a blend of Father John Misty's classic hits and tracks from the newest release, Mahashmashana. Kicking off the set with "Funtimes in Babylon," the ambience of the show is quickly settled as intimate and cozy, with the silhouette of the band glowing faintly in the red lighting on stage. The set design complemented the mood perfectly, with dramatic red curtains and stage lights directed towards the audience rather than the performers, which created this unique sense of connection. The songs speak to you instead of only speaking for the artist.
Throughout the set, newer songs like "Being You," "Buddy’s Rendezvous," and "Screamland" were met with screams and cheers, reflecting the high praise of this new album. During "Nothing Good Ever Happens At The Goddamn Thirsty Crow," Father John Misty noted how energized and welcoming Boston was. The explosive ending to the song seemed to agree that everything good happens in Boston, especially at the Father John Misty show.
Notably, the highlight of the show was one of his biggest hits, "Nancy From Now On." During this track, the venue bathed in a soft violet glow as the audience fell under the spell of the music. The lyrics, hinting at getting intoxicated to the point of ecstasy and, eventual destruction, put the crowd under the mesmerizing influence of Father John Misty's art— sweet like wine, woozy, yet reflective at the same time. The set closed with the encore track "I Love You, Honeybear," putting a sweet and hopeful ending like a smooth chaser for this evening of musical spirits.
Josh Tillman and the Persona
Beyond just being an artist, Father John Misty is a character, and he certainly did put on a show. What made this concert so memorable was Josh Tillman’s playful and eccentric embodiment of this alter ego. Father John Misty’s stage presence and sense of humor is what I believe makes him so phenomenal as a performer: he is redefining musical performance and the idea of a “show” as something that transcends mere music and even more so, an immersive experience that's equally a concert and comedy show.
Throughout the set, Father John Misty consistently interacted with the audience — pointing at them, reading out signs, cracking jokes that sent the crowd into fits of laughter. His charismatic stage presence allowed him to seamlessly transition between personas, snapping out of character during his talk sessions and banter between songs– then fully stepping into it and immersing himself in the lyrics when performing. I really appreciated this skillful balance between the Father John Misty persona and Josh Tillman, which is what I felt created a captivating dynamic that elevated the entire show. Whether it's as Josh Tillman or Father John Misty, he has truly mastered what it means to be a performer: complementing the exceptional music and doing so, transforming what could have been just a concert into a truly memorable, immersive experience.