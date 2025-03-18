Father John Misty Fulfills Everyone’s Wishes at MGM

By Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Who: Father John Misty, Destroyer

Where: MGM Music Hall

When: Saturday, Feb 22

The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our City

Indie rock singer-songwriter Father John Misty brought "funtimes" in Boston last Saturday night, and I was lucky enough to experience the live performance from the "Real Love Baby" artist. The show was cozy and intimate with the sold out full house. This concert is part of the first leg of the Mahashmashana North American tour, and it surely was an impressive and electrifying experience, just as his new album was.

Warming up the stage for Father John Misty, Canadian indie rock band Destroyer brought a hypnotic and groove laden set that sent the crowd into a trance-like state, which perfectly set the mood for the main act to follow. With frontman Dan Bejar’s raw and verbose performance, the pit filled quickly, eager to experience Canada's indie rock music scene firsthand. Rather than living up to the band name, Destroyer didn’t do much destruction on Saturday night, instead, they established a crowd of new fans and indie music enthusiasts that surely went home with songs like "Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" and "Kaputt" added to their playlists.

Mr. Tillman, Welcome to Boston

The setlist consists of a blend of Father John Misty's classic hits and tracks from the newest release, Mahashmashana. Kicking off the set with "Funtimes in Babylon," the ambience of the show is quickly settled as intimate and cozy, with the silhouette of the band glowing faintly in the red lighting on stage. The set design complemented the mood perfectly, with dramatic red curtains and stage lights directed towards the audience rather than the performers, which created this unique sense of connection. The songs speak to you instead of only speaking for the artist.

Throughout the set, newer songs like "Being You," "Buddy’s Rendezvous," and "Screamland" were met with screams and cheers, reflecting the high praise of this new album. During "Nothing Good Ever Happens At The Goddamn Thirsty Crow," Father John Misty noted how energized and welcoming Boston was. The explosive ending to the song seemed to agree that everything good happens in Boston, especially at the Father John Misty show.

Notably, the highlight of the show was one of his biggest hits, "Nancy From Now On." During this track, the venue bathed in a soft violet glow as the audience fell under the spell of the music. The lyrics, hinting at getting intoxicated to the point of ecstasy and, eventual destruction, put the crowd under the mesmerizing influence of Father John Misty's art— sweet like wine, woozy, yet reflective at the same time. The set closed with the encore track "I Love You, Honeybear," putting a sweet and hopeful ending like a smooth chaser for this evening of musical spirits.