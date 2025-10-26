ERS+ sat down with CATHEDRALS’ Dan Algrant and Don Wright

Historic documentarians Dan Algrant and Boston’s Don Wright sat down with Mo Wilks inside of Studio 8-8-9 to discuss their upcoming re-release of CATHEDRALS, which they made on Super 8 Film back in 1976. The documentary follows the co-creator’s reunion after almost 50 years and catches up to one of the films main subjects Kevin Thames of the South End housing development. CATHEDRALS is a film set against the backdrop of 1970’s Boston, at the Catheral housing project. The project was located literally minutes from Boston’s downtown. The movie documents life in the projects and surrounding neighborhoods all whilest the racial divide Boston experienced less than 10 years post Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assasination.

Cathedrals” Documentary Premiere Discussion

Mo Wilks interviewed Dan Allgrint and Don Wright about their documentary “Cathedrals,” which premieres as part of the Globe Docs Film Festival on Sunday, October 26th at 1:30 PM at the Brattle Theater in Harvard Square, Cambridge. The film, originally shot in 1976, was shown briefly at dance school and at Super 8 Film Festivals in Chicago and Toronto, where it won prizes. The filmmakers clarified that the screening is a one-time event as part of the festival. After the film’s Brattle screening, there will be a Q&A session.