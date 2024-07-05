Catherine breaks it down for ERS+

Discover WERS, ERS+ :: 07.05.2024

BAMSfest 2024 Interview withCatherine T Morris

Studio 88-9 and Secret Spot host DJ Mo Wilks sat down with Boston Art & Music Soul Festival aka BAMSFest Founding Artistic Director Catherine T. Morris to hear her thoughts about the festival which is celebrating it's sixth year of bringing joy to Boston's community. One of BAMSFest's core missions is to share local and national artists and musiciains of color with the neighborhoods they represent not to mention call home. Click and play our interview with Catherine below. Catherine always the creator and and community 'activator' shares her creative acronym and deeply personal definition of what 'soul' means to her.
To find out more information about this organization is found at http://www.bamsfest.org

