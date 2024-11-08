ERS+ Interviews The Floor Lords, Global Hip-Hop Ambassadors

Bryan at ERS+ had the opportunity to sit and chat with The Floor Lords, a Boston-based dance crew with nation-wide impact. Having recently been inducted into the Berklee School of Music's Hip Hop Hall of Fame, The Floor Lords are formally recognized for their positive contributions to the dance community. They seek to empower and enrich people of all ages through Hip Hop dance, and do so through their dance studio in Harvard Square along with their dance competition, which attracts over 500 participants worldwide.

Hear what they have to say about their experience here, only on ERS+!