Enter to win tickets to see Mary J. Blige

Win Tix to Mary J. Blige at TD Garden Boston!
When you donate this week during The Secret Spot between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM, you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to see Mary. J. Blige, The Queen of Hip Hop Soul as she brings her For My Fans tour to the TD Garden on April 14, 2025.
Donate any amount during the show and you will be entered to win. *Last chance to enter will be on Friday, October 25.
Connect with us up at 617-824-8700 or visit WERS.org to make your donation. You’re the key player in bringing the music you adore to life by supporting WERS! No purchase necessary. Contest rules apply.
Donate any amount during the show and you will be entered to win. *Last chance to enter will be on Friday, October 25.
Connect with us up at 617-824-8700 or visit WERS.org to make your donation. You’re the key player in bringing the music you adore to life by supporting WERS! No purchase necessary. Contest rules apply.