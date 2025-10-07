ArtsEmerson celebrates its 15th season with Hang Time!

Actor Kamal Bolden portrays ‘Slim’ in Hang Time

Mo Wilks welcomed actor Kamal Bolden to Studio 8-8-9 to discuss his role as Slim in the theatrical production “Hang Time,” which explores intergenerational relationships between Black men. It is set to run at the Emerson Paramount Theater in Boston. Kamal shared his journey from Peoria, Illinois to becoming an actor, director, and producer, emphasizing his commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices in theater and his excitement about his current role. The discussion covered the play’s creative process, its tour schedule across various cities, and its relevance to contemporary social issues, concluding with plans for Kamal to visit Studio 8-8-9 and details about the upcoming performances in Boston.

What’s good, Boston? Welcome inside Studio 889. I’m Mo Wilkes, welcome to the show. I was actually thinking about my friends, how we don’t get a chance to kick it and conversate like we used to when we were younger. I mean, people move, obligations arise, and you don’t hang like you used to.

Well, there’s a theatrical stage production headed to Boston, courtesy of ArtsEmerson, that’s called Hang Time, October 9th through October 12th, and according to writer and director Zora Howard, it’s a peek inside an intergenerational relationship.

Revealing the bonds between three black men under a wide, old tree.

We’re gonna meet Blood, we’re going to meet Bird, and today’s interviewer, or interviewee, is Slim, the character that plays Slim. It’s an ode to men and family, ode to persistent living in a world that is unkind to them.

Three men just chewing the fat. The beauty of black men making you laugh, making you cry. Once again, on stage, Jackie Liebergott, Black Box Theater, Emerson Paramount, which is 559 Washington Street in Boston. So…

Welcome! One of the actors in the theatrical production of Hang Time, who’s playing the character of Slim, Kamal Bolden. Welcome to Studio 8-8-9 Digital.



Kamal Bolden

Hey, what’s up, 89 Digital? What’s up, Mo? I appreciate y’all having me.



Mo Wilks

Thank you, man. Hopefully everything’s doing good for you these days.



Kamal Bolden

Absolutely excellent. The weather is excellent, the accommodations are excellent, I’m happy to be here.



Mo Wilks

Cool. So, let the audience know, because they don’t necessarily know you, who is Kamal Bolden? You know, if he’s not from Boston, where is he from? And, you know, share a little bit about your journey, if you will.



Kamal Bolden

Great. I’m an actor, director, producer, from Peoria, Illinois.

The birthplace of Richard Pryor.



Mo Wilks

I was about to say that, yes.

I love the way he pronounces Peoria, Illinois.



Kamal Bolden

Peoria. I gotta rep my hometown. Born and raised there, went to school there, where I got my business degree from Bradley University, where I pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, where I also was, part of the, world-renowned Bradley University speech team.

That’s kind of how I got an introduction into acting, for the most part. And, after I graduated there, I moved down to Nashville, Tennessee, where I, found

a great community of, storefront theaters, faculty, at Tennessee State University, and a bunch of producing and artist friends that kind of shaped and mold… molded my, my indoctrination into theater, and then I moved up to Chicago, stayed there for 6 years, did some theater and television and film, moved to

New York for a couple years, now I’m currently in Los Angeles. I’ve been there for about a decade now.



Mo Wilks

Wow, that’s a… that’s a pretty… that’s a long resume of… of moving around, so,

Did you mention, if I… if my ears didn’t deceive me, that it was through debate that you kind of discovered that acting was going to be your career?



Kamal Bolden

It’s where I discovered my passion for speaking, my passion for, forensics, you know, the art of investigation. That’s what forensics is in college, is you… it’s a very insular activity. We get together on these Saturday and Sunday mornings on college campuses, and…

pretty much nobody else knows about. It’s not a secret, but nobody cares. And we debate on various topics, we also present informative speeches, and last but not least. Even in the acting, there’s forensics and investigation into those things. You interpret forms of literature, whether it’s poetry, prose, dramatic

literature, like, plays, and so, that’s where I found a passion for, investigating characters, investigating stories, and interpreting the words of incredible playwrights. And from there, I never really considered acting a possible career, coming from Peoria, Illinois, other than Richard Pryor, who left when he was about 14.



Mo Wilks

Alright.



Kamal Bolden

I had never known of anybody in show business. Those… that Peoria history of Vaudeville was in the 1920s, a very different time.



Mo Wilks

Yes, yes. In this country. Yes.



Kamal Bolden

Yeah, and you know, they used to have a saying, will it play in Peoria?



Mo Wilks

That’s right.



Kamal Bolden

Small deal. Yeah, and so, by the time I came around to Peoria, I had no one in the community to look up to, or that, you know, showed me that a career in the arts was possible. So that’s why I got the business degree. But then when I moved down to Nashville and started doing some community theater plays.

Working with some Black theater companies like Dream 7 Productions, and Sister Style and Destiny Theater Experience, I was like, oh, wait a minute, this… this is… this is where I want to be throughout the day, not the job I’m working, you know, 9 to 5. 5 to 9 is what I would love to do. And so, that’s when I truly decided to take a leap of faith, quit my job, and start doing plays, and then I’ve never looked back since.



Mo Wilks

Well, congratulations on that. You make me… the things you said makes me think of the Great Debaters movie. Did you ever see that movie? I’m assuming.



Kamal Bolden

Absolutely, absolutely.



Mo Wilks

Okay, any impressions you want to share if you want?



Kamal Bolden

No, I don’t… I don’t do a good Denzel, I haven’t been…