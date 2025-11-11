Annual Fenway Flea Vintage Market wraps up October 26

By Bella Rocha, Ava Velez and Addison Brewer-Hay
Boston’s Fenway Flea market closed for the season on Sunday, October 26. Over 30
vendors gathered in the pavilion outside of the Time Out Market for the third year in a
row. Products ranged from vintage and thrifted clothes to upcycled goods, each item
bringing something unique to their sellers curation.
Along with pop-up stands, many vendors use apps like Instagram, Depop, and
Facebook marketplace to sell their products. Heartbreak Vintage, run by owner Madison
Hart, is one of these businesses. She sells Y2K clothing and has been in the business
for two and a half years. Kirk Yi, a vendor who specializes in upcycling, has been in the
business for over 20 years, and mainly sells his products at a shop called Lola’s in
South Boston.
Besides their affinity for vintage clothing, the different sellers both believe in the
environmental perks of thrifting, citing how the practice has changed in the past years
and encourages sustainability.
To support the sustainability movement, shop at local consignment stores, and steer
away from fast fashion companies that support over consumption.