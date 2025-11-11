Annual Fenway Flea Vintage Market wraps up October 26

By Bella Rocha, Ava Velez and Addison Brewer-Hay

Boston’s Fenway Flea market closed for the season on Sunday, October 26. Over 30

vendors gathered in the pavilion outside of the Time Out Market for the third year in a

row. Products ranged from vintage and thrifted clothes to upcycled goods, each item

bringing something unique to their sellers curation.



Along with pop-up stands, many vendors use apps like Instagram, Depop, and

Facebook marketplace to sell their products. Heartbreak Vintage, run by owner Madison

Hart, is one of these businesses. She sells Y2K clothing and has been in the business

for two and a half years. Kirk Yi, a vendor who specializes in upcycling, has been in the

business for over 20 years, and mainly sells his products at a shop called Lola’s in

South Boston.



Besides their affinity for vintage clothing, the different sellers both believe in the

environmental perks of thrifting, citing how the practice has changed in the past years

and encourages sustainability.

To support the sustainability movement, shop at local consignment stores, and steer

away from fast fashion companies that support over consumption.