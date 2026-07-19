8 Questions Plus 1 – Tank and the Bangas

What is your name?

We’re Tank and the Bangas.

Describe your music in three words or less.

I’m going to say.

Energetic.

Inspirational.

Organic.

Name a favorite song off your new album.

Almost.

Imma go with ‘Go Your Own Way,’

is one of my favorite songs off the album.

‘Ain’t That Deep.’

Name three artists you are listening to right now.

I’m listening to Ariel J.

Heatwave, back throwback for you.

And one more.

Tank and the Bangas is the last one.

Oh, yeah. Great, band.

I love my baby.

Who’s an artists that you looked up to in your career?

Umm Ffun.

The band Ffun. They inspired me so much.

J. Dilla, James Poyser, D’Angelo, and Tye Tribbett.

What is a must have item for you on tour?

My makeup bag.

My w**d bag.

What’s your favorite go-to snack?

Chips Ahoy Cookies

Fruit

What is something you are thankful for right now?

Life and music,

So much.

And family.

All three things are important things to me.

Faithfulness.

Gratefulness and Faithfulness.

What is something you learned that has really helped you?

What if I learned that has really helped me?

What have I learned that has really helped me?

God resists the proud and gives grace to the humble.

It’s been a beautiful lesson.

And like Frankie Beverly said, ‘We Are One.’

My mind is drawing a blank. Stops scrolling at 11pm.

Put the phone out.

Turn the TV off. Turn the TV off.

Michael Jackson or Prince?

Don’t do that. Michael Jackson…Don’t do that.

That’s that’s two different kings and different palaces.

Definitely different palaces.

I can say exactly the way both of them.

on one got a lion, one got a tiger.

I just happened to be an MJ fan.

Same, same.

I had uniform pants on.

They was blue and I had the white socks

and loafers, but I was moonwalking.

I had a winter glove on,

but I was still about that life.

No, no glitter.

Just winter the gloves said

probably said Columbia or something.

Looking like Jermaine.

No I looked like Jerome Jackson. (hahaha)

I don’t know.

Anyhow, one of them.