WERS got the chance to pick the mind of upcoming 617 Day artist Will Dailey on what he’s passionate about heading into this year’s event. But what is 617 day? All day on Tuesday, June 17 local artists and businesses will congregate at Uncommon Corner, and we can’t wait to see you there! Read more about 617 Day, where Will Dailey will be performing live, here!

What song are you most excited to play at this year’s 617 Day?

If you could cover one artist at every performance, who would it be and why?

There are too many possible answers but the first that comes to mind is Warren Zevon. His music was bestowed upon me by trusted and tasteful adults at a very young age. He is under appreciated, but in a way that feels like his songs are safe and protected. He meets our foibles with irreverence and our sadness with truth and humor. I imagine performing them each night would be healthy and fortifying in these so-called days.

What (or who) has been inspiring you lately?

Live Music.

Are there any spots in Boston that inspire your songwriting/creativity?

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame at the Wang Theater!

What do you find special about Boston’s music community?

Grit and the lifers here who against all odds continue to create, share and connect.

