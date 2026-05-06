617 Day: All About highlighting the Talent Right Here!

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Wednesday, June 17th, is 6-1-7 day on the calendar – and every June 17th, we celebrate the music community and culture of Boston with WERS 6-1-7 Day!

Join us on 88-9 for a full day of local music –from icons to emerging artists, and we’ll even have Boston musicians sharing their favorites!

Then celebrate with us in person from noon to 8:30 at the Emerson College Uncommon Corner – right on Boston Common

With FREE live performances from local musicians:

Key Found

Riah

Stop Calling Me Frank

Samantha Farrell

Gnarly Darling

Dave Herlihy

Check back in for information on set times!

Celebrating Boston all day long on June 17th: WERS 6-1-7 Day!

617 Day Artists

Meet the artists performing this year! The show starts at 12 pm.

If Key Found is in your ears, they’re in your soul. As a Boston-based indie-rock band, they’re capturing the energy of a moment with a sound that unspools like old film. Packing slick songwriting, powerful guitar, and the methodical chaos of the rock legends that inspired them into nice little packages, Key Found turns songs into transient snapshots of time. Inspired by classics like The Rolling Stones, Smashing Pumpkins, and The Beatles, as well as contemporaries like Geese and Far Caspian, Key Found is a culmination of all the rock that came before, while still bringing a fresh take to the indie scene. The modern iteration of the band has been together for a year, sharing a common goal of exploring new sounds, new landscapes, new mediums, and new ways to capture the essence of rock. Watching Key Found live is an electrifying experience, like hearing all of your favorite bands sing a song you haven’t heard yet, but will be stuck in your head for weeks, like a voice memo you can’t help but replay over and over.

Riah is a Cape Verdean-American artist from Boston with a musical style that blends alt/pop, R&B, and neo-soul. After amassing over two million combined streams with her first widely successful hit, “Too Fast,” Riah released her first EP, “Head/Space,” in 2024. Beginning her career from her studio apartment in Madrid, she’s since played shows in the States, Europe, Africa, and Australia. Her debut album “Garden” deals with themes of self-love amidst anxiety and uncertainty, and is streaming everywhere.

Stop Calling Me Frank came together in the wild 1980s punk rock scene of Boston. Their music still reflects that early, high-energy, loud-fast-fun attitude, as do their rousing live shows. Their records, Spider In My Beer and Other Songs, and Haberdashed include classic originals that they played at places like The Rat and Chet’s Last Call, along with some irresistible tunes that they’ve written recently. They have been influenced by the usual suspects: Little Richard, The Fleshtones, The Sonics, The Ramones, and Otis Redding. This is garage punk rock-and-soul, with giant guitar riffs, a honking sax, and guys singing “Baby!” really loud. Over the years, members of Stop Calling Me Frank have played with other rockers, including The Dogmatics, Stranglehold, The Neats, The Swinedells, and other great bands. So it’s no surprise that they’ve earned a reputation as the Boston band’s Boston band.

Gnarly Darling–(noun) a twisted, dangerous, sweet, and beautiful something. Musically, it’s about honest lyrics that cut to the sometimes painful truths each of us carries, brought to bear through jangly guitar and blues harp set against striking melodies, grounded rhythms, and soulful harmonies. As MusicNGear Magazine writes, “Gnarly Darling brings a fresh spark to New England’s Americana scene.”

The group consists of singer-songwriter and guitarist Ryan Feeley, bluesy harp wizard Pete Lassey, distinctive and soulful vocalist Jessi Rigordaeva, rock-solid drummer Gary Goodman, and expressive bassist Eric Turner.

Gnarly Darling independently released their debut album in November, 2025. Recorded at Rocking Horse Studios with award-winning producer Brian Coombes, the album is true to their live sound, beautiful and honest, with a spotlight on the equally twisted and sweet lyrics. Gnarly Darling was nominated for “Americana Act of the Year” at the 2025 New England Music Awards. As one radio listener from Ireland shared, “This is what America sounds like to me from the outside. It’s lovely.”

Samantha Farrell is a Boston-based musician and vocalist whose sound is a gorgeously moody fusion of jazz, alt R&B, and pop. Once described as “the best singer-songwriter you’ve never heard of,” by NBC Los Angeles, Farrell has always been understated in her approach to her music career – but those who are in the know have been quietly dazzled with her unique voice, rhythmic subtleties, and tonal nuance for years.

Her music has been featured on various major network television shows such as NBC’s “Shark,” CW’s “Ringer,” “Privileged,” “Nikita,” “One Tree Hill,” and “The Tomorrow People.”

Farrell will be releasing her fourth full-length album in the summer of 2026, produced by Will Dailey.

Dave Herlihy has one of the clearest and most expressive voices the Boston rock scene has ever produced. He was most famously the lead singer for O Positive, a mainstay in Boston’s legendary 80’s-90’s music scene. Dave’s new release, Good Trouble,” is not just an earworm; it’s an anthem for our times. The song is an homage to civil rights icon John Lewis. His famous phrase, “good trouble,” is a call to action and a guiding principle for engaging in peaceful disruption to address injustice and inspire meaningful change. It encourages individuals to challenge the status quo and speak out against things that are not right, not fair, or not just. “Not going down without a fight.”

Sponsors

This entire day would not be possible without our amazing, local sponsors:

Forge Heat Pumps: From info to install – at Forge, we’re the heat pump experts.

Volante Farms: Fresh, farm-to-table products from a source that you can trust!

Gräem Nuts and Chocolate: We strive to source high-quality, unique products from small farms and producers from around the world.

Dorfman Value Investments: John Dorfman, an investment manager for more than two decades, and his experienced team would be honored and pleased to manage an investment portfolio for you.