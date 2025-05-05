617 Day: Amplifying Local Talent, Artists, and Businesses

WERS IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OUR ANNUAL 617 DAY!
Get hype! All day on Tuesday, June 17th (617...get it?), fans of WERS can experience our beloved local music, celebrate our amazing city's community, and enjoy some delicous food right in the heart of downtown Boston.
Where: We'll see you at the Uncommon Corner, right at the intersection of Boylston and Tremont street.
When: Tuesday 6/17 from 12-9pm
Who: You, your friends, your family, and this amazing lineup:
617 DAY LINEUP
We are proud to present the official lineup for 617 Day! These live sets will start at 1pm!
Miranda Rae, a native of Boston, is no stranger to us at WERS. A 617 Day staple in our lineup, Miranda is an R&B singer/songwriter who has garnered significant acclaim in the music industry. In 2020, she was honored with the prestigious R&B Artist of the Year award at the Boston Music Awards, solidifying her status as a rising star within the local scene.
With her distinct blend of live instrumentation and cleverly crafted lyrics, Miranda Rae has carved out a unique sonic identity, drawing comparisons to acclaimed artists such as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Adele.
Boston-based musician Will Dailey is an acclaimed member of the local music scene and will be bringing friends from his Wheelkick Records label. Throughout his career, he has been recognized by the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards. His sound is rich and vintage with big booming hooks.
Dailey released his fifth album, Golden Walker, in 2018.
Indie-folk-pop icons Air Traffic Controller are internationally-acclaimed and have toured nationally as well as through the UK. We're so stoked to have them at the Uncommon Corner for 617 Day. Since emerging from the Boston scene in 2009, the group, which also includes drummer Adam Salameh, bassist Joe Campbell, guitarist Bobby Borenstein, vocalist/keytarist Emi McSwain, and multi-instrumentalist Steve Scott, has released 5 critically applauded albums and toured the U.S. + U.K.
Talk about a one-of-a-kind voice! Dave Herlihy has one of the clearest and most expressive vocals the Boston rock scene has ever produced. He was most famously the singer of O Positive, a band that dared to be dramatic, especially when rocking out.
Fully immersed in the local music community of Boston, Dave is a Full Teaching Professor at Northeastern University in the College of Arts, Media & Design, and a Professor at Northeastern University School of Law. He is Coordinator of Northeastern University’s Music Industry Program, Faculty Advisor for Green Line Records, the University’s student-run record label, and founder of Good Dog Licensing, Northeastern University's student-run music licensing platform.
With her priceless smile and bubbly presence, singer-songwriter Jules Grace is not an act to be missed. We are so excited to have her at the Uncommon Corner representing WERS 88.9FM on 617 Day! You'll recognize Jules from her on-air presence here at the station as well as from her time gracing (no pun intended) the airwaves for our Wicked Local Wednesdays with her musical talent.
Jules will bring her amazing energy and light up the busiest corner of Boston on June 17, 2025! We are so excited to have her on board.
Boston Music Award Nominee, Kristin Cifelli has been on Berklee's Voice faculty since 2001, specializing in coaching singer-songwriters. She has performed at Merlefest among such acts as Gillian Welch, Roseanne Cash, and Vince Gill. Her passion is songwriting, and she invests her time teaching her students how to keep their bodies, voices, and instruments holistically connected and healthy while on tour.
Kristin’s music release, Middle of Nowhere, attracted the attention of folks from hipsters to hippies, with its earthy, yet modern sound. She is currently at work writing songs for a new release.
SPONSORS
It's not a lineup of awesome artists without a lineup of equally awesome sponsors. Come on by and say hello on 617 Day to the following amazing local businesses invested in the local arts:
Balanced Rock Investment Advisors: The world of personal finance and responsible investing is complex. We make it simple, affordable, and accessible.
Volo Sports: Providing social and competitive adult sports leagues around Boston!
Grub Street: The nation's largest creative writing center and Boston's premiere literary destination, bringing people from all backgrounds together over a shared love of writing and reading.
SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC BUSINESSES
617 Day is the perfect day to support local music businesses, from record stores to instrument shops and more.
We want to highlight your favorites! Use the form below to tell us which ones should be highlighted.