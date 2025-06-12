Photo courtesy of YAZ Photography

The band Air Traffic Controller told WERS what’s on their mind ahead of this year’s action-packed 617 Day. But what is 617 day? All day on Tuesday, June 17, local artists and businesses will congregate at Uncommon Corner, and we can’t wait to see you there! Read more about 617 Day, where Air Traffic Controller will be performing live, here!

What song are you most excited to play at this year’s 617 Day?

Jimmy’s Song. It’s a true story/anthem about not giving up (even you’re trapped under water in a plane crash in Vietnam). It’s our most recent music video and currently one of the top songs from our album, DASH.

If you could cover one artist at every performance, who would it be and why?

Creedence Clearwater Revival—we’ve been covering “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” for several years and it never fails. Everyone knows it, everyone sings!

What (or who) has been inspiring you lately?

Emi McSwain, the other voice in Air Traffic Controller (ATC) was in a bike accident recently, she suffered multiple skull fractures, mobility issues, hearing loss and face paralysis. Thanks to the elite medical professionals in Boston, exceptional care from her family/ loved ones, thoughts, prayers, kind gestures from everyone in her universe, and last but not least, her own shrewd perseverance… Emi is back! We are taking it easy on her, the recording schedule and live gigs are day to day right now, but her recovery has inspired me greatly. Life is short and fragile. Keep your loved ones close and don’t be shy about telling them how much they mean to you. When I’m this inspired, songs tend to appear. Speaking of, you can expect new ATC music very soon, we’re trying to finish our next album as we speak!

Are there any spots in Boston that inspire your songwriting/creativity?

I used to have a day job that required me to walk downtown from South Station to Government Center. I could have easily hopped on the T, but I’d always run or walk, zigzagging through those streets between tall buildings, taking in the city, searching for lyrics and melodies, singing to the beat of my footsteps. Several of my songs were written on that path. I almost never sit and write, that’s hard!

What do you find special about Boston’s music community?

A couple things. There is a lot of crossover between Boston bands and I love that. Everyone plays in other groups, and I don’t think anyone gets territorial about it. ATC is a family, and each member has their own extended musical families in which they share their talents, form bonds, grow their experiences. I don’t think it’s the same in other communities, I hope I’m wrong and all musicians are cool everywhere. When asked about Boston’s music community, I want to remind you what WERS means to us and many other Boston artists. It’s not a normal college station. It’s one of the only places on the dial that plays NEW music from indie labels and bands. Not everyone realizes, this station has a dedicated team, that gives new music, even local music, a listen and a real shot at rotation. ATC has experienced this album after album, tour after tour, our hometown station holding us up. That keeps us going, that brings us home to an audience, that has made our band what it is today – a small, but somewhat recognizable, part of a massive, yet unique, music community.

Come see the wonderful indie-pop band Air Traffic Controller take over the Uncommon Stage on June 17th!