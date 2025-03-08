Women Artists With Boston Roots

Happy International Women's Day, Boston! To celebrate, we are highlighting the women who made, and continue to make, Boston music happen!

Clairo

This International Women’s Day the artist that I want to highlight is Clairo. Not only is she a Massachusetts native from Carlisle, just 30 minutes from Boston, but she also is one of the most charming artists out right now! I know it seems like we talk about Clairo every week if not every single day, but she is just that amazing! The 26-year-old star has taken the world by storm for over 5 years at this point. This past year, she became a Grammy-nominated artist for her 3rd studio album Charm.

One of the most fascinating parts of listening and watching Clairo these past 5 years has been seeing the evolution of her music. From bedroom pop in her earlier music on Immunity. To then see that evolve into a more complete version on Sling. To finally Charm where she elevates her music and incorporates even more soul, R&B, and hip-hop undertones. Clairo keeps on getting better. Among all the artists surrounding her, I truly believe that Clairo is one of the best right now and is deserving of all the recognition she gets.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Adrianne Lenker

Adrianne Lenker is truly one of a kind. The Minnesota-born singer attended Berklee College of Music in her young adult days, making way for some Boston pride in having played a part in the creation of this beautiful person. Lenker has been in the music game for years, with seven released albums since 2014. Once you know it, her style is impossible to miss — she has a talent for combining folky guitar melodies with tender and poetic lyrics, making for albums full of heartfelt tracks.

On top of this, Lenker has shared that her most recent album, “Bright Future,” was made with the help of her friends and fellow musicians Josefin Runsteen and Nick Hakim. In my opinion, Lenker’s passion and emotions can be felt in each and every one of her creations, and her love for art and the people around her is something that I admire and respect. Happy International Women’s Day to Adrianne and all those celebrating!

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Tracy Chapman

The absolute legend Tracy Chapman started her career right here in Boston, busking in Harvard Square and at Red Line stations while she studied anthropology at Tufts University. She also recorded demos of her songs at Tufts’ radio station, WMFO, and got local air time through the demos being played on that station.

Chapman made her major stage debut at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester opening for Linda Tillery, and it was through this that a friend introduced Chapman to the head of SBK Records, Charles Koppelman. She signed with the group and later moved on to Elektra, where began working on her self-titled album which featured the well known song “Fast Car,” which started Chapman’s rise following an impressive performance at Nelson Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute. “Fast Car” climbed the charts, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Since her start on the street corners of Boston, Tracy Chapman has had an impressive decades-long career, including being the first Black woman to score a country number one with a solo composition when Luke Combs covered “Fast Car” in 2023. Tracy Chapman is an incredibly strong artist who definitely deserves to be celebrated this International Women’s Day.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Kim Deal

Though originally from Dayton, Ohio, Kim Deal’s entrance to the Pixies is display enough of her Boston roots. Deal responded to an advertisement in the Boston Phoenix seeking a bassist, but she had little to no bass experience. Though, dripping with talent and gifted with her guitar, Kim Deal joined Joey Santiago and Black Frances in Boston. The Pixies were born! From her iconic bassline on the Pixies hit “Hey” to her catchy vocals on “Velouria,” Deal is a staple of The Pixies’ early sound, trajectory, and legacy.

Though, The Pixies aren’t the only Boston connection Deal has. The formation of the Breeders involved connecting with Tanya Donelly of the legendary alternative band Throwing Muses. Although Throwing Muses was established in Newport, Rhode Island, the band settled in Boston, where Donnelly picked up several of her influences. Kim Deal’s trip to Boston with her sister Kelley in the 80s made Boston music history happen, as the Pixies inspired women-fronted Boston bands like Throwing Muses and the Dambuilders. Boston’s music scene would be forever incomplete without Kim Deal, and the mark she made on music history while she lived here.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Laufey

Our favorite jazzy lady in all of Boston demands some recognition, no? Rhetorical questions aside, Laufey is a truly transformative artist that is pushing boundaries with her rich singing and songwriting. She started off right here in Boston where she started her career by attending Berklee College of Music. Her first single “Street by Street” was written and released while she was living and going to school in Boston. This song gained mass attention on social media apps like Tik Tok, starting off Laufey’s much deserved success.

So, it’s safe to say that Laufey has some Boston roots! She has been going strong as an artist ever since, as she blends pop with jazz to a Gen-Z audience. Well known songs include: “From The Start”, “Bewitched”, and “Falling Behind”. Even after these hits, Laufey still makes time for Boston by performing at iconic places like the Wang Theatre. If you’re interested in a heart-ache session then it’s time to pay your respects to Laufey this International Women’s Day!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Lizzy McAlpine

Sometimes it seems as though the best Berklee students are those that didn’t make it across the stage. That is certainly the case for Lizzy McAlpine, the 25-year-old Philadelphia native who has taken the Alternative/Indie scene by storm since her debut in 2020. Since her Berklee days, she has made quite a name for herself, releasing three albums and a live EP in four years, and collabing with artists like Noah Kahan, Niall Horan, Tiny Habits, FINNEAS, and John Mayer. Her first album, Give Me a Minute, feels just as warm and wholesome as a late-summer walk in the Commons (which I suspect might have been an inspiration). She has taken inspiration from the city before, in a few released (and unreleased!) songs.

“All My Ghosts,” which takes place at a 7/11 on free slurpee day, was admittedly written about the chain’s Mass Ave location which is frequented by many Berklee students. On her most recent stop in Boston playing at MGM Music Hall last June, she also confessed that “Drunk, Running”, a song off of her most recent album Older, was also written about Boston.

McAlpine also told the audience that playing in Boston is always a full-circle moment for her, and gave the audience a special treat by playing her song “Spring Into Summer” for the very first time, as she had finished writing it backstage, only moments before. The song was later released on Older (and Wiser), the deluxe version of her album, but will always hold a special place in the hearts of all of McAlpine’s Bostonian fans.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator