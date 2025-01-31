WIN TIX TO PINK SWEAT$ AT BOCH CENTER SHUBERT THEATRE

ERS+, WERS at Night :: 01.30.2025
Pink Sweat$ in concert

Pink Sweat$ in concert

Pink Sweat$ is playing at Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Boston and WERS has your tickets!

The multi platinum artist performs Monday, February 17, 2025, 8PM!

WERS has two ways to score tickets to his Welcome Home Tour  in Boston:

  • Listen to The Secret Spot Friday 1/31, Saturday 2/1, and Sunday 2/2 nights between 10pm and 2am.
  • Send an e-mail with “Pink” in the subject line to info@wers.org.

Good luck and thanks for listening to 88.9 WERS!

Check out ERS+ Boston’s Black Experience for R&B and Hip Hop 24/7.

Now Playing

