By Kathia Dawson, Urban Coordinator

Thrilled concertgoers packed into Dorchester’s Strand Theater for a sold out tribute concert in commemoration of the night James Brown saved Boston. The concert featured Tony Wilson — known as “The Young James Brown” — and other iconic Black soul performers of all ages.

On April 5th, 1968, only 24 hours after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, James Brown was scheduled to perform at the Boston Garden. Instead, it became not only a stage performance but a televised event. Riots following MLK’s assassination ensued in major cities all around the U.S., and during this tense moment in the country’s history, the mayor of Boston Kevin White along with Boston’s only black city councilor Tom Wilkson decided to unite in an effort to prevent more riots in Boston. They convinced Brown that televising the performance could heal the city by encouraging them to remain at home.

The acclaimed “Godfather of Soul” gave a part of his soul to Boston for the night to prevent more riots, more injuries and more pain to Boston’s Black community.

For further reading on “the night James Brown saved Boston,” read our anniversary piece, or check out the documentary The Night That James Brown Saved Boston.

“THIS IS A TRIBUTE TO BEING PROACTIVE AND INTERNATIONAL”

The event kicked off with a message of unity from Mayor Wu, who declared April 5th the official James Brown Saved Boston day.

“I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT TO EXPECT, BUT I’M EXCITED”

Iconic members of the Black community, Senator Ed Markey, and people who experienced the original night almost 56 years ago filled the seats.

The night shined with the same revolutionary feeling of peace and energetic dizziness that only Soul music creates. Glitter was everywhere. Iconic soul songs, like “Best of My Love” and a cover of King Of Soul Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come," moved the audience.

Tony Wilson, a protégé and close friend of James Brown, performed with his own swing. But as “The Young James Brown,” you know his swing is inspired from “the Godfather of Soul.”

Wilson gleamed in his all-white, silk suit with frills and black shoes that sparkled. His performance glowed brighter than his outfit. He danced with an exuberance just like Brown, doing the iconic “James Brown” dance and front flips during every other song.

Him and his 11 piece ensemble wowed the crowds, commemorating the night James Brown’s performance saved Boston and giving justice to the way music can move people in revolutions. The theater’s giddiness poured out into the street, honoring the night once again, and hopefully for years to come.