WERS’ Spring Break Playlist

The sun's almost (finally) out of the clouds in Boston, but our writers decided to cover ground this spring break anyways! No matter the weather, check out the great tunes that inspired our spring break and may just inspire yours!

Just Like Heaven by The Cure

For this spring break, I have been (and will continue to) listen to Just Like Heaven by the British alt rock band, The Cure. This is my favorite Cure song; it’s upbeat, it's sweet, and it is the perfect song to dance around in an open field to welcome spring’s arrival. Released as a single from the band’s 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Just Like Heaven is a love song about the intense and electrifying elation you feel when you kiss someone and stop breathing, feeling as if you are hyperventilating and about to faint from it.

As the snow melts away, and birds chirp and flutter between sunlight glittering within the trees, this song’s sweet, lovestruck lyrics and melody is the perfect soundtrack to embrace all the renewal that spring has to offer. There is something so magical and refreshing in listening to an old tune that evokes new emotions, and I think that feeling is just like heaven.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Sun Tan by Wallows

This spring break, I’m going back home to the south. One thing that I have been looking forward to is the warm sun on my skin and enjoying time outside in the sun. A song that I will be listening to over break is “Sun Tan” by Wallows. Everything about this song just screams spring break. The pacing and upbeat nature of the song are perfect for when you are running around in the sun, swimming at the pool, or playing at the beach.

This song was the second ever song released by Wallows and it is amazing to see how this band has evolved since then. This song manages to blend the pain of a relationship not working out and blend it into a mind numbingly fun song. Not only is the song fun to have on in the background no matter what you are doing this break, but the title is a great reminder to get out there and get your tan on!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Defense by Panda Bear ft. Cindy Lee

Panda Bear, the solo alias of Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, stole the soundtrack of my spring break trip in an unexpected way this year. His groovy late-February release of Sinister Grift found him exploring sounds that seem inspired by his lifestyle in Lisbon, Portugal. Travelling to the colorful city over break, the cool strokes and pedal effects of Panda Bear’s warm guitar felt connected to the journey.

On the album’s final track “Defense,” Panda Bear lights up the airwaves with a steady drumbeat and catchy chorus. Cindy Lee, whose sprawling 2023 release Diamond Jubilee can be found here, offers guitar taps that grant an additional splash of whimsy to the mix. “Defense” is another lovely soundtrack to Lisbon in the city’s long history, and it landed at the perfect time for my spring break trip.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

You Have a Way by Sharp Pins

I’m taking an adventure up to Maine for spring break – I’ve never been, and my roommate lives there so we’re taking a group of friends to explore for a few days. If you’ve ever spoken to me, chances are I’ve mentioned this Chicago-based band; Sharp Pins is very Beach Boys, 70’s jangle-esque in their sound, and their songs are constantly playing in the background for me. “You Have a Way ” is going to be perfect for the coming week (and the entirety of their album “Radio DDR” feels like a spring day). It’s something to be played while sitting around the kitchen table with your friends, playing card games and making bad jokes, or driving with the windows down. I’m excited to see a new state with people I care about and take some time to appreciate them and their place in my life.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Chillin’ by Modjo

Hopefully, this spring break will hold many adventures because I am traveling to Italy! Nothing screams fun European vacation to me than a dance anthem like “Chillin’” or really anything by Modjo. Chilling is exactly what I will be doing on my brief break from classes before returning for the end of the semester. I am also very excited to be going home briefly before returning to spend time with friends and family as an addition to an international trip.

Honestly, there is always a bit of anxiety when travelling far distances. However, letting loose and remembering the fun memories I am bound to make quells any fears that may cloud my mind. “Chillin’” will be playing in my head during those times of pure happiness as well as times of stress when I need a little boost of energy. I hope your spring is restful and restorative and that you find some time to chill as the seasons change and the air warms up!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine by Declan McKenna

I’m going home to the good old Midwest this Spring Break, and for some reason “Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine” is the vibe that I think this break is going to have. It’s been in my head nonstop since the first time I listened to it, and the chill vibes and fun beats make it an incredible listen. The song has the right blend of jazziness, funk, and McKenna’s signature indie to make it perfect for any kind of spring break, from Florida to the Midwest and beyond. The upbeat song has carried me through this midterm season, and I expect it will stay on repeat while I relax and recharge over break. With this song playing, I’m going to find “love for the little things in life” while “I’m back home for a little bit, lovely” relaxing, recuperating, and jamming out to “Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine” by Declan McKenna.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Creep by Radiohead

Honestly, I don’t know why I picked this song for my spring break playlist. It could be the fact that it’s the first time I’m going to be away from home this spring break. Perhaps I’m feeling slightly emo and out of place about this, but I think this song gets a bad rap. Is it depressing and slightly cringy? Well, yes. But it’s also iconic and relatable. So, for this spring break I’m channeling my creep energy while going to Maine with my friends.

I want a lot of things from this trip; I’m hoping it turns into something special. Still, I’m a creep and a weirdo. I wish I was special. I don’t truly belong in Maine, but you know what? I’m still going to have a fun time, despite my flaws as a creep. But don’t get it twisted, I will be listening to this song while dramatically staring out the train window while the world speeds by. Wishing and hoping to be more this fitful spring break.

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Sally When the Wine Runs Out by ROLE MODEL

This spring break, I will be turning nineteen, and I will be going to New York City. These two things will make me feel one certain way: like a diva. Therefore, the song that will be on repeat for me during this break will be ROLE MODEL’s new hit off of the deluxe version of his 2024 album, “Kansas Anymore.” Sally When the Wine Runs Out is the perfect indie jam that will get you out of bed during your spring break.

Whether you’re just jamming to this song in the car or strutting down the streets of New York City with your headphones on like I’ll be, this song is enough to get anybody feeling great about themselves this Spring. ROLE MODEL will be coming to Boston’s House of Blues venue on March 16th. If you’re looking for a spring concert to go to, ROLE MODEL’s “No Place Like Home Tour” is the perfect place to be.

- Kelly Egan, Staff Writer

One Wayne G by Mac DeMarco

This spring break I will be exploring Montreál with my lovely girlfriend. The vibe for this trip is no plans, just strolls. When people ask us what we’re planning to do, our answers have ranged from “Explore! Check out some cool restaurants and museums!” to “Be in Monreál?”

As excited as I am, I didn’t exactly succeed in finding solace from the Boston cold, so my playlist will have to provide the warm and cozy feeling I am searching for, and what other to do that then the soothing psychedelic rhythms of Mac DeMarco? While One Wayne G is not a song, but an album, DeMarco is a quintessential Canadian indie artist, and the album is chaotic, to say the least. It contains 199 songs, totaling to over 9 hours of music. Only 18 tracks have lyrics and titles, and the rest are labelled with numbers, and composed of only instrumentals (so I couldn’t just pick one).

Plus, this is the exact vibe I am striving for. Relaxing, low effort but high-quality, and fulfilling all the same. The lack of lyrics will soundtrack my coffee tastings and museum viewing, and the length will make sure I never get bored. An added bonus is getting to experience DeMarco’s sounds in his homeland, but I’m pretty sure he’s from British Columbia so that may be a liiiiittttllleee bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, this album will be on from the second I step foot in Logan.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator