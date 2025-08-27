Labor Day Live in Studio 88.9!

It’s the “unofficial” last weekend of summer…that means it’s time for an ‘ERS tradition… Labor Day Live.

Throughout the long holiday weekend, we’ll feature mini concerts from iconic live albums and sessions recorded right here in studio 88-9

Whether you’re going to the cape, up north, or just out back to the deck …take the energy of the crowd with you!

Here’s a tour program, so you know who’s playing live!

Friday 8/29

6:20am Coldplay Live 2003

7:20am Little Feat Waiting for Columbus

8:20am The Heavy Heavy (Live at Brighton Music Hall w/WERS)

9:20am J. Geils Band-Blow Your Face Out

10:20am Belly (Live in Studio 88.9)

11:20am Talking Heads- Stop Making Sense

1:20pm Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats – Live at Red Rocks

2:20pm The Lumineers Live At Wrigley Field

3:20pm Dispatch (Live in Studio 88-9)

4:20pm Green Day

5:20pm Noah Kahan-Live at Fenway Park

6:20pm The Clash – Live at Shea Stadium

7:20pm Brandi Carlile

9:20pm Radiohead Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009

Saturday 8/30

12pm Fleetwood Mac (The Dance)

1:20pm The National – Boxer, Live in Brussels

2:20pm David Bowie – Live at Santa Monica ‘72

3:20pm Air Traffic Controller (Live in Studio 88-9)

4:20pm Bob Marely and the Wailers – Live!

5:20pm Tegan and Sara (Live in Studio 88.9)

6:20pm Tom Petty The Live Anthology

7:20pm Dave Matthews Band Live At Fenway Park

9:20pm Sunflower Bean (Live in Studio 88-9)

Sunday 8/31

12pm Wilco – Kicking Television

1:20pm INXS – Live at Barker Hangar

2:20pm Aretha Franklin – Live at the Fillmore West

3:20pm Buffalo Tom (Live in Studio 88-9)

4:20pm Mumford and Sons

5:20pm Patti Smith- Horses Live

6:20m Florence + the Machine – Mtv Unplugged

7:20pm U2

9:20pm Goose (Live in Studio 88.9)

Monday 9/1

6:20am Pete Yorn (Live in Studio 88-9 2024)

7:20am The Pretenders – Live at Santa Monica Civic

8:20am The Police-Live at The Orpheum in Boston 1979

9:20am Cage the Elephant – Live from the Vic in Chicago

10:20am Blondie – Picture This

11:20am Guster

12:20pm The Cure

1:20pm Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings (Live in Studio 88-9)

2:20pm R.E.M.

3:20pm Lake Street Dive- Live at the Lizard Lounge

4:20pm Nirvana -MTV Unplugged Live in New York

5:20pm The Band The Last Waltz

6:20pm The Heavy Heavy (Live at Brighton Music Hall w/WERS)

7:20pm The J Geils Band-Live: Full House!

9:20pm Bleachers