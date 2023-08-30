Labor Live Live 2023

All Labor Day weekend, we're playing cuts from some of our favorite live albums. Each hour, we'll pick two or three of the best performances on the album. Check out our lineup here, and keep us on all weekend!

Friday

6:40am - Florence + the Machine - MTV Unplugged

7:40 - Bob Marley and the Wailers - Live!

8:40 - Wilco - Kicking Television

9:40 - INXS - Live at Barker Hangar

10:30 - The Decemberists - We All Raise Our Voices to the Air

11:30 - David Bowie - Live at Santa Monica ‘72

12:30pm - Cage the Elephant - Live from the Vic in Chicago

1:30 - REM - Live at Larry’s Hideaway

2:30 - Blondie - Picture This

3:30 - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Pack Up the Plantation

4:30 - The Cars - Live Aid

5:30 - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats - Live at Redrocks

6:30 - Aretha Franklin - Live at the Fillmore West

7:30 - The Pretenders - Live at Santa Monica Civic

8:30 - Khruangbin - Live at Radio City Music Hall

9:30 - Bombay Bicycle Club - Live on WERS

Saturday

6:30am - Joni Mitchell - Miles of Aisles

7:30 - Muddy Waters - Live at Newport

12:30pm - New Order - NOMC15

1:30 - U2 - Wide Awake in America

2:30 - Lake Street Dive - Live at the Lizard Lounge

3:30 - The Cure - Show

4:30 - Patti Smith- Horses Live

5:30 - The White Stripes - Under Great White Northern Lights

6:30 - Dave Matthews Band - The Central Park Concert

7:30 - Radiohead - I Might Be Wrong

9:30 - Sharon Van Etten - Live on WERS

Sunday

12:30pm - Coldplay- 2003

1:30 - 10.000 Maniacs/Natalie Merchant - MTV Unplugged

2:30 - Tegan and Sara - Live at the Phoenix

3:30 - Elvis Costello - Live at Hollywood High

4:30 - Guster - Guster on Ice

5:30 - The Rolling Stones - Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!

6:30 - Bleachers - MTV Unplugged

7:30 - Sylvan Esso - WITH

9:30 - Weekend Live: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Japanese House Live on WERS

Monday

6:40am - The National - Boxer (Live)

7:40 - Kate Bush - Before the Dawn

8:40 - Talking Heads - Stop Making Sense

9:40 - The Killers - Live from The Royal Albert Hall

10:30 - Mumford and Sons - The Road to Red Rocks

11:30 - Marvin Gaye - Live!

12:30pm - Stevie Wonder - Natural Wonder

1:30 - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Live at the Ryman

2:30 - The Beatles - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

3:30 - Brandi Carlile - Live From Boston

4:30 - Jimi Hendrix - Live at Monterey

5:30 - The Band - The Last Waltz

6:30 - The Who - The Kids Are Alright

7:30 - Foo Fighters - Live in London

8:30 - Sam Fender - Live at Finsbury Park

9:30 - The Head and the Heart - Live on WERS