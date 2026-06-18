WERS WAGS: ‘ERS Teams Up With The Animal Rescue League of Boston

WERS thanks you for being a part of our musical family! We want to support the Boston community not only by being your companion on the radio but also by supporting the furriest members of the family!

Now through Thursday, June 25th, when you donate to WERS, we are teaming up with the Animal Rescue League of Boston to support their mission of championing animals in need and keeping them safe and healthy in homes.

Every donation supports two Boston Legacy so your dollar has twice the power, keeping the music playing and at the same time, helping the Animal Rescue League of Boston provide food, sanctuary, medical and lots of love to animals in need.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston helps more than 20,000 animals annually since 1899.

We will be showcasing some furry friends who are looking for families on our social pages. Check back daily and maybe you’ll see your next family member!

WERS Wags Swag

Every single donation, now through June 25th supports both organizations. But for a limited time, you can receive some special WERS Wags Swag!

For $6 a month, we’ll send you a pet banana tie dyed by WERS Staff!

For $10 a month, we’ll send you a hand crafted tie dyed WERS t-shirt

For $15 a month, we’ll send you a bundle with both!

Only while supplies last so donate now!