Boston’s Mother Hip-Hop Interviewed by ERS+

Discover WERS, ERS+ :: 11.08.2024

Anytza sat down and spoke with Cindy Diggs, known to many as Boston's Mother Hip Hop. Cindy Diggs was recently inducted into Berklee College of Music's Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. She is a true pioneer, a peace-driven visionary, and an unstoppable force of positive change in her community. Growing up in Roxbury, Cindy has spent her life using Hip Hop as a vehicle for empowerment and healing. Join Anytza and Cindy as they speak about her background, experience, inspirations, impact and more!

 

