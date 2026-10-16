Uncommon Concert Calendar: october 16 – 22

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Beck @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, October 17 with Ionna Gika

If you want to know, “Where it’s At,” you should be seeing Beck at MGM Music Hall on the 17th. Beck David Hansen, or Beck is a notable singer, songwriter, and producer who has released 15 studio albums in the span of 33 years. Beck’s unconventional sound has led him to mass success in both the alternative and indie genre. Most people know him for one of his first ever releases, “Loser,” but since has released some of the most exceptional and rare songs I have had the chance of hearing. In this show you can expect some of the oldies from Guero, or Colors, but also his continued fine tuned detail in the new album, Ride Lonesome. The stage setup for this tour may be minimal, but the music speaks for itself.

– Ella DeYoung, Staff Writer

Olivia Rodrigo @ TD Garden – Saturday, October 17 with Wolf Alice

You seem pretty sad for someone going to Olivia Rodrigo at TD Garden this weekend, October 17 and 18. I don’t know about you, but I have big “expectations” for this tour. You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is Rodrigo’s third album, and it might be some of her best music yet. The tour might just be “the cure” for my incoming seasonal depression because, if I get “my way,” I’ll be front row at this concert. I’ve seen Rodrigo twice now, so this tour is giving me a little “deja vu,” but I’m not complaining. Her fans are incredible, and she knows how to put on a show. I’m “obsessed” with the new album, especially “maggots for brains,” “begged,” and “stupid song.” So don’t “drop dead” just yet! The only “logical” answer is to get your tickets and see Olivia Rodrigo this weekend!

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Sylvan Esso and Arushi Jain @ House of Blues – Saturday, October 17

If you don’t have tickets to Sylvan Esso’s upcoming show at the House of Blues, you should be asking yourself, What Now? This epic electric, indie, alternative duo is going to be putting on a show you won’t want to miss. I have had the pleasure of seeing them 7 times in concert, and they never disappoint. This duo is a multi-hyphenate. They can go from an upbeat song that has you dancing with strangers and making community to ballads that make you question your existence. Their upcoming show will be for their newest album, Ow∞, a playful and compelling album. Amelia Meath, lead singer of Sylvan Esso, establishes an emotional arc in this album that allows her voice to shapeshift through Nick Sanborn’s production. Get ready to hear the classics, like, “Radio,” and “Die Young,” but be ready for the new “Hot Slob,’ and my personal favorite, “Plastic Sword.”

– Ella DeYoung, Staff Writer

Julien Baker and Future Teens @ Middle East – Tuesday, October 20

If you’re a fan of Julien Baker, you don’t want to miss her show at the Middle East on October 20th where she’ll be performing brand new unreleased songs. And if you’re not a fan of Julien Baker yet, what the heck are you doing! Her indie-folk sound, vulnerable voice, and hard hitting lyrics are practically begging to be listened to on a crisp fall day. Her 2025 record Send a Prayer my Way made in collaboration with TORRES was incredible. I love Sylvia, Downhill Both Ways, and Tape Runs Out; and I always find myself turning back to her 2021 track Favor. I can’t wait to hear the new songs she has in store.

Baker is donating the proceeds of the show to The Ally Coalition to support LGBTQ+ youth across the country, so you’re in for a great night of music while supporting an important cause at the same time. Don’t miss it!

– Zoey Spuria, Staff Writer