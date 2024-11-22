Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 22-28

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Carol Ades @ Cafe 339 - Friday November 22 with Sabrina Song

Carol Ades is going to be playing the concert of our “Dreams” this Friday at Cafe 339! Touring for her debut album Late Start, which came out this past September, Carol Ades is prepared to play an amazing show to her Boston audience. Ades is a familiar face, kicking off her career on the fifth season of The Voice. Since then, she’s released a bunch of amazing singles and an EP that will make you say “I’m Having Fun”! Carol isn’t going to be playing the night alone, though. Opener Sabrina Song, who also just released her debut album, will be joining her. If you’re looking for two up-and-coming artists to support, keep an eye out for tickets.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

honeysuckle @ Club Passim - Friday November 22

Who’s ready to feel a “Little Less Alone” this upcoming Friday? If so, then be ready for the “Time” of your life with Honeysuckle at Club Passim! Sometimes all you need to do is let go of your worries and “Shadow Dance” to an alternative folk band, while “It’s Getting Late.” Honeysuckle’s vibe is not one to mistake, it brings more of a comfort feeling than a hype feeling. However, “Something Worth Having” is this experience, the “Memories” you’ll have to look back on will be unforgettable. Not everyone gets to say they saw an “Untouchable“ band! You do not want to miss out, so “Board That Plane” and come to Cambridge to have an amazing and relaxing night!

-Emma Daddabbo, Staff Writer

Rod Wave @ TD Garden- Saturday November 23 with Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic

This Saturday, Rod Wave is bringing rap back to Boston. With this all-star lineup there is no part of this that you are going to want to miss. Rod Wave himself is one of the biggest and most influential voices in rap today, his newest album Last Lap dropping just last month. His verses about the reality of life growing up in his situation and his ability to articulate his own mental struggles, on top of his beautiful samples and guitar riffs, have captivated fans ever since his debut. As I mentioned, Rod Wave is accompanied by an all-star cast consisting of Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Elematic

All of the people with Rod Wave are superstars in their own right. Moneybagg Yo, having just released his newest album Speak Now earlier this year, brings a unique gritty style that only Memphians can. Also with them is Toosii, who also released a new album earlier this year, JADED. His style is very similar to that of Rod Wave, being very emotional but adding his own flair to it. Lil Poppa also follows the rest, being an up and coming artist, who released his new album WEE ARE WHO WE ARE. Dess Dior and Eelmatic are also a part of the show, with the latter having released his newest album Not All Who Wander Are Lost. If you are looking for a show that is very much representative of modern hip hop, then this is for you!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Letters to Cleo @ Paradise Rock Club- Saturday November 23 with Heretix

Boston legends Letters to Cleo are taking over the Paradise rock club this Saturday with guest artist Heretix. For a performance that is sure to be electrifying, they are bringing their decades long career into one special night of music, sure to play favorites like “Cruel to Be Kind”, “I Want You To Want Me”, and plenty of others. This show is not one you want to miss!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

The English Beat @ City Winery - Tuesday November 26

Skank the night away with The English Beat at City Winery. The ska legends will take the stage in Boston for two sold-out shows on November 26th and 27th. If you are a fan of artists like Madness and The Specials, this is the show for you. Put on your best checkered attire and use your “Mirror in the Bathroom” to get ready for a night of catchy bass riffs and wailing saxophone. As a lifelong fan of the English Beat, I have been lucky enough to attend one of their concerts and experience their lively performance style. If you weren’t able to get tickets and still wish to attend, no need to “Save It For Later,” you can still join the waitlsist for the concert.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Lo Moon @ The Sinclair - Tuesday November 26

If dreamy psych-pop is your kind of thing, Lo Moon is one band you’ll definitely want to have on your radar. Currently on tour supporting their latest album I Wish You Way More Than Luck, they will take on the Boston crowds Tuesday, November 26. In their newest collection, the quartet is showcasing their advancements in lyricism and development of their sound in a terrific way. Born out of the lows of the 2020 pandemic, I Wish You Way More Than Luck deploys the weapon of reflection and feeling the emotions that are often locked away during traumatic events. But putting that to the side, Lo Moon knows who they are and how to evoke those hard-hitting feelings that would make seeing them live an even more profound experience.

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer