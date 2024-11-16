Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 15-21

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

IDK How But They Found Me @ Big Night Live - November 15 with ALEXSUCKS and Brasko

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME!!! They might find you too at Big Night Live on Friday night! iDKHOW is coming to town in support of their sophomore album GLOOM DIVISION. Packed with nostalgic pop/post-punk tracks, GLOOM DIVISION shows a robust evolution of headman Dallon Weekes’ songwriting since his 2020 debut album, RAZZMATAZZ. Weekes’ former membership as bassist of Panic! At The Disco and head of The Brobecks solidifies his experience as a performing artist the past 15+ years. There is no doubt that he knows how to put on an incredible show. If in attendance, I am sure you will be eager to get on the dance floor, at least that is where you would “FIND ME!”

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Tokyo Police Club @ Paradise Rock Club - Saturday November 16 with Born Ruffians

That 2000s pop feel is back, in fact it never left! Tokyo Police Club is coming to Boston this Saturday at Paradise Rock Club! The group has been making music since the mid-2000s on the indie rock scene. A lot of their tracks are high energy, great guitar riffs, and fantastic drumming, which coalesces into the perfect music to get off some steam to, or just dance however you want! Also with Tokyo Police Club is Born Ruffians,whose sound is just as upbeat if not more so than Tokyo Police Club! With amazing drum work behind all of their songs, it truly feels like something from the 2010s. If you’re looking to relive those days in the past, or even feel like you’re in a trailer for a 2010s coming of age movie, then this concert is for you!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

NICK SHEA @ Blue Triangle Gallery - Saturday November 16

Nick Isn’t At Home, nor is he at the park. Instead, he’s going to Shut Up And Sing A Song (or a whole album) for his latest album release, Mad Rap Verses. Nick is well known for being the “1 Dollar portrait guy” or “Mr. Boston Commons” that usually sits on a bench in the Boston Commons, offering delightful conversation and portraits for passersby. Some may also catch his iconic figurines scattered all over unexpected corners of Boston. However, his artistic reach extends far beyond visuals, as he’s set to introduce Boston’s underground sound to the world with his playful and spirited new album, Mad Rap Verses. Catch the Boston local legend this week at the Blue Triangle Gallery.

-Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Ezra Furman @ Once at the Rockwell - Monday November 18

Ezra Furman is truly one of a kind— after announcing an open-ended hiatus from touring in August of 2023, she has begun making her way back to the stage. She uses her music to draw her audience into touching stories of unusual relationships and queer identity and may be recognized from the soundtrack of Sex Education. This concert is going to be special, listed by the Rockwell as “Ezra Furman doing what she wants.” Expect an intimate show with stories and music ranging from slow and acoustic to upbeat and catchy. If you’re looking for an eye-opening, unique concert, this is the one for you.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Jelani Aryeh @ Sinclair Music Hall - Monday November 18

Catch the soft-spoken indie rocker Jelani Aryeh at the Sinclair this Monday. Jelani's new album The Sweater Club is a perfect goodbye to a fast-fleeting fall, and will set a good tone for cheering up November woes. From a vibrant interlude to fast-paced alternative bangers, the newest album has it all. Whether Jelani plays the new stuff or goes back to old material (my personal favorite being Helvetica), this show is sure to delight. See Jelani Aryeh on the eighteenth at Sinclair Musical Hall!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Modest Mouse @ MGM Music Hall - Tuesday November 19 with The Black Heart Procession

Celebrating the 20th year of Good News for People Who Love Bad News, Modest Mouse will stop in Boston on November 19th for one of the many shows on the album’s anniversary tour. The band will play the entire record in order, interludes and all, as well as some other fan favorites. Fans of bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Pixies, and Pavement will likely enjoy the band’s fun, eclectic, indie rock sound. Get your tickets for Modest Mouse and turn MGM Music Hall into a “Dance Hall.”

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Ocie Elliott @ Royale Boston - Thursday November 21

The new wave of indie-folk songwriters are closely preceded by the hits and inspiration of Ocie Eliott. The British Columbia duo sure know how to make you feel like you're "Down by the Water," so make sure to get close to the stage if possible. Get some drinks and relax at the Royal as Ocie Elliott plays songs that tug at the heartstrings while warming the soul. Known for their covers as well, who knows what renditions the duo might bring out!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Horse Jumper of Love @ Sinclair Music Hall - Thursday November 21 with Spencer Radcliffe and Primal Rat Screw

Horse Jumper of Love was established in 2013 in Boston, MA. They are best known for their song Ugly Brunette; I’d describe their vibe as more indie rock that’s a tad grungy. Their new album Disaster Trick is sure to Wink into your favorites this year. It’s sure to send you into a Death Spiral, but a good one, a good Death Spiral! They’ll be performing along with Spencer Radcliffe and Primal Rat Screw so it’s sure to be a jumping time. I hope you check out the show at Sinclair Music Hall November 21, before the Curtain closes!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer