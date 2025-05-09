Uncommon Concert Calendar: May 9-15

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Chris Farren @ Warehouse Xi - Saturday, May 9 with Maura Weaver and Oceanator

Chris Farren, known as well for his roaring refrains as his goofy antics, is crashing through Warehouse Xi this Saturday night. I’ve seen Farren live before, and he puts on a show beyond expectations. From louder rock tunes to quiet indie ballads, Farren does it all with flair! Just when the night couldn’t get any better, two all-star openers are joining the ticket: Maura Weaver and Oceanator! Maura Weaver has been a part of several great Ohio-area projects, and is shining as a solo artist. Oceanator’s power pop songwriting shined on their poetic 2024 project Everything Is Love and Death. This Saturday, don’t miss a night of dancing and raucous tunes at Warehouse Xi!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Mallrat @ Brighton Music Hall - Saturday, May 10

Mallrat is bursting with energy! The artist’s sophomore album Light hit my face like a straight right sizzles with bright synths and poppy drums. Hit songs like “Pavement” demonstrate a clear artistic progression, one which has fans wondering where Mallrat will head next. The new album’s electronic breakdowns are a far cry from earlier songs like “Charlie.” Yet, both strike a unique chord in their own right, and the newer songs will certainly bring an electric touring environment. Mallrat has only garnered more listeners with each subsequent release, so make your way to see her this week! The Brisbane artist is landing at Brighton Music Hall this weekend, making her the only rat you want to see in Allston on a Saturday night!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Advance Base @ Cantab Lounge - Saturday, May 10 with Kristin Daelyn and Puppy Problems

For fans of simple folky songwriting with plenty of soul, this is the show for you. The Cantab Lounge is the perfect, intimate venue for this perfect, intimate act. Advance Base, a project from Owen Ashworth (formerly a part of Casiotone For The Painfully Alone), will light your heart one fire then extinguish it before the show is over. The act evokes a sometimes painful nostalgia, but one which weaves and intersects across several projects. The newest project from Advance Base, Horrible Occurrences, lives in small details of friends loved and lost. It is an ode to Richmond, but some of my favorite songs are littered with nature descriptions similar to 2018’s acclaimed Animal Companionship. The acoustic whispers of Kristin Daelyn and fresh, twee songwriting of Puppy Problems will also join Advance Base, making for a night of gorgeous songs. Don’t miss this fantastic night show at the Cantab Lounge!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Somerville PorchFest 2025 @ Somerville, MA - Saturday, May 10

The question is not who will be at PorchFest this year…it’s who won’t be at PorchFest this year! A stacked lineup of local artists will make this weekend one to remember in Somerville. The Somerville Arts Council has put together a wonderful page of listings with a map guide for anyone planning to go this year. The listing page, linked here, demonstrates just how expansive PorchFest has become.

Multiple streets with surprises down each one, bands playing every genre imaginable, and all the local sounds you love — what could be better? Somerville PorchFest is looking bigger and better than ever, and there’s no doubt it has aided in building a tremendous Greater Boston music scene. Make your way to Somerville this Saturday, May 10, and scan maps, listings, and more at the PorchFest website beforehand. Also, check details and remain privy to the potential for shifting rain dates. Everyone wants a sunny Somerville PorchFest!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Trousdale @ The Sinclair - May 13-14 with Nia Ashleigh and Beane

Indie-pop trio Trousdale is bringing Growing Pains to Boston! Known for their captivating harmonies and songwriting, the band will perform tracks from their latest album, “Growing Pains” along with fan favorites throughout their discography. Opening for them is Nia Ashleigh, from Newark whose breakout track “Kevin” solidifies her as a rising star in the R&B genre, and Beane, Boston-based indie pop artist and American Idol alum known for his standout single “Golden Hour.” Don't miss these powerful performances as these artists take the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night at the Sinclair. As part of their commitment to giving back, the LA-based band is also partnering with The Ally Coalition on behalf of The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund, with $1 from each ticket supporting efforts to rebuild and restore California's most affected and underserved populations. Grab your tickets now before they're gone!

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Raveena @ Paradise Rock Club - Thursday, May 15

She’s not just an R&B, pop, or folk princess: she’s all three (and more!). A Raveena song is a warm hug, a wandering dance, a cool breeze on a Summer day. Each sunny tune comes wrapped in smooth production and intricate instrumentals. Behind lyrics that run deeper than one can often hear on a first listen. The Indian American artist is coming to Paradise Rock Club after the deluxe version of her 2024 album Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain dropped at February’s end. The album is earnest and intriguing, bringing new soundscapes and styles to Raveena’s music while simultaneously centering her sound. It is a consistent and replayable project that I enjoyed, even as a previously passive fan (I only knew her from a beautiful feature on King Krule’s “Seagirl”). Take a listen to the project and get tickets to see Raveena this Thursday evening!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator