Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Empire of the Sun @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, May 24

Empire of the Sun is unlike any other band — This Australian duo has been making music for almost twenty years. Their first album, “Walking On A Dream,” released in 2008, remains a summer essential for many. Empire Of The Sun blends synthesizers with lyrics that create a bizarre 80s feel to their songs. “Ask That God” is Empire Of The Sun’s latest album, released in July of 2024; It stays true to that whimsical sound and upbeat feel that so much of their music has had before. Spending an evening with this duo at MGM Music Hall is going to be a perfect way to start your summer adventures. Don’t miss it!

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Eric Gabriel @ City Winery – Tuesday, May 27 with Ruby Plume

Make your way to the City Winery this Tuesday and see Eric Gabriel bring his soothing melodies to the main stage. Eric Gabriel, formerly in the band Melt, is embarking on this solo shows alongside Ruby Plume, whose single released song holds a lot to look forward to. Samara, the debut album of Eric Gabriel, was released this past March. Each of the project’s ten songs brings something new to the table, as Gabriel’s natural ability to form folky melodies against classic piano progressions stands out. The unique voice of the record is what lends its replayability, and one can tell that Gabriel took his time with it; little details reveal themselves with each listen. Make sure to hear the little details live at the City Winery this Tuesday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Panchiko @ Big Night Live – Wednesday, May 28 with Alison’s Halo

Panchiko coming to Boston was All They Wanted! The cult indie rock band that became an internet sensation after their lost 2000 album, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L was rediscovered and went viral on social media. Luckily, this Wednesday, Panchiko will be bringing back their dreamy, nostalgic sound to Boston. Their newest album, Ginkgo, is another hit that captures the band’s shoegaze-influenced, lo-fi bedroom pop melodies that captured fans twenty years ago and to this day. Opening for them is Alison’s Halo, a 90s dream-pop, shoegaze band based in Arizona, known for tracks like “Dozen” and “Jetpacks for Julian”. Catch these sensational indie artists at Big Night Live this Wednesday!

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Momma @ Sinclair Music Hall – Wednesday, May 28 with Wishy

Alternative princess Momma is coming to Sinclair Music Hall May 28! Fresh off the release of their debut album, Momma is making even more waves lately after hits like “I Want You (Fever)” and “Rodeo” took off. The new LP, Welcome to My Blue Sky, builds off of the momentum—and sometimes strips bare the sound—of the band’s 2022 album Household Name. Love is central to the raw sound of the new project; each lyric feels not just authentic, but fresh. Come catch Momma live, alongside easy-rolling indie band Wishy, this Wednesday, May 28 at Sinclair Music Hall!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Annie DiRusso @ Paradise Rock Club – Thursday, May 29 with Squirrel Flower

Get a piece of the rock energy of Annie DiRusso before the weekend begins. Paired with Squirrel Flower, Annie DiRusso is packing Paradise Rock Club this Thursday with roaring guitars and high crashes. Every song on her freshest album Super Pedestrian carries just enough angst to carve out a unique position in the alternative landscape. As the debut full project from DiRusso, Super Pedestrian stands out for its wholeness after just one listen. Each song structure delivers catharsis, and, played live, the rises and falls of each track will hit even harder!



Impressive production spreads across Super Pedestrian, but the seamless blend of rock guitars and vocal modifications on “Leo” stands out as something truly special. The new album will sound excellent before a jumping audience, so get tickets today! And arrive on time to see the self-described “witch rock[er]” Squirrel Flower blast pedal-driven songs that should last forever!​​



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator