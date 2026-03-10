Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 6 – 12

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Common People @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, March 6

Don’t let the name fool you, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a band that you have to take seriously. Their music is hypnotic and puts you into a trance. When I first listened to them, I was completely enamored, and I think that their music is perfect for relaxing. The North Carolina based band is, luckily for us, making their way to Boston, so make sure to get tickets if you can!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Jesse Welles and S.G. Goodman @ Citizens House of Blues – Friday, March 6

Those who spend time online may have seen Jesse Welles playing his guitar in a field–While you won’t necessarily be getting that same scenery, you can still hear Welles’s unique, folky singer-songwriter sound at the Citizens House of Blues this Friday. Welles is known for his songwriting surrounding current politics and world events, which is reminiscent of legendary musicians like Woody Guthrie. One of his most listened to tracks is called “War Isn’t Murder.” Welles also released a special recording of his song “No Kings” this most recent December, featuring Joan Baez. This is definitely a young artist worth seeing.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

The Greyboy Allstars @ The Sinclair – Friday, March 6

This funky band holds a bunch of silver foxes that are sure to rock your world! With their rhythmic jazz sound and neverending passion these Allstars are sure to absolutely crush it at the Sinclair this Friday. With hits like “V-Neck Sweater” and “Soul Dream” the Greyboy Allstars take what they know and expand it, reaching new heights, no matter the age. You’re in for a rockin’ good time with these Allstars who use their greyness for greatness.

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

The Slackers @ The Sinclair – Sunday, March 8

One of the things that you have to love is the diversity that New York City has to offer, specifically when it comes to music. The Slackers are an amazing mix of rock, reggae, jazz, and just about every other genre that you can think of! What makes them so fun is the improvisation in their songs, that allows for each performance to feel unique. While this band may be a blast from the past, they still have riffs and basslines that make us want to dance regardless of whether it’s 1996 or 2026!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Softcult @ Paradise Rock Club – Tuesday, March 10

Grunge is back, and better than ever with Softcult! Softcult, the indie, grungey Canadian band by siblings Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn, is coming to Boston this coming Tuesday! My personal favorite song, “Love Song,” combines the ethereal vocals with a punchy, grungey backing that almost reminds me of Slowdive mixed with the Smashing Pumpkins. Softcult always draws you in with their beautiful, smooth vocals, then hits you with a hard drum and bassline, which never fails to put me in the right mood! The dreamy, grungey duo is set to take the stage at Paradise Rock Club and will surely bring the grungey vibes! You won’t want to miss it!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

