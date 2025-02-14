Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 14-20

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Randy Edelman @ First Parish in Milton - Friday, February 14

The renowned musical composer Randy Edelman will be in Milton, Massachusetts for Valentine’s Day this Friday! He has composed for all kinds of movies whether it be “Gettysburg,” “My Cousin Vinny,” “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story,” and plenty more movies that have become classics over the years. Edelman has a way of always finding or creating the perfect music for every single project that he works on. His work varies from classical symphonies that feel transformative to rock and roll songs that place the viewer directly into the time period of the movie. No matter the project, Edelman always has something wonderful to come up with. If you are looking for something more to do with your partner this Valentine’s Day or just looking for something fun to do to start your weekend, then this concert is one that you will not want to miss!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Molchat Doma @ Roadrunner - Saturday, February 15 with Sextile

The Belarus based band, Molchat Doma, is gracing Boston with a night full of their well-loved post-punk sound. Accompanied by Sextile, this show is going to be awesome. Describing Molchat Doma any other way would be an understatement– every single one of their songs feels like being transported to a different universe (think sci-fi movie soundtrack). Their latest album, Belaya Polosa, features ten tracks to be played on all of your late night excursions down dark alleyways and abandoned neighborhoods. If that seems like fun to you, head to the Roadrunner for an amazing post Valentines day show.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Origami Angel @ The 4th Wall - Saturday, February 15 with Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Yeah Is What We Have

Origami Angel is bringing D.C. emo to Boston this Saturday at The 4th Wall. The duo’s new album Feeling Not Found speaks to numbness in the internet age with grainy riffs and Ryland Heagy’s signature, catchy choruses. Joining them are Prince Daddy & the Hyena, who are sure to bring the energy up. On the 15th, these great emo outfits are joined by Yeah Is What We Have, but that’s not all! On the 16th, just Origami Angel and Prince Daddy & The Hyena are going to Warehouse Xi in Somerville for another show! Regardless of whether you can make Saturday or Sunday, you should get tickets for one of these intimate shows today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Jack White @ Roadrunner - February 17-18

Legendary, eccentric, and showing no signs of slowing down, Jack White is making his way to Roadrunner for two back to back nights. Catch up with the classic rock energy of 2024’s No Name by watching Jack perform it live! With a packed audience at a great venue near bars and small-pin bowling in Boston, this is a great excuse for a full night out. You can “Bless Yourself” by seeing both nights, or make just one show!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

MICHELLE @ Sinclair Music Hall - Tuesday, February 18

You’d think a band called MICHELLE would consist of one artist but you couldn’t be farther from the truth. MICHELLE contains six different members and aren’t just breaking expectations about their band member numbers but also their musical sound. Traditionally an R&B band, MICHELLE decided to broaden their sound by writing this new album, Songs About You Specifically, while renting out a house in Ojai, California. This album has transcended them into a more 80’s synth-pop vibe with hints of R&B. If you’re into that West Coast sound that slows you down and makes you live in the moment I recommend seeing MICHELLE at the Sinclair on the 18th!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Fish Narc @ The Rockwell - Tuesday, February 18 with They Are Gutting a Body of Water and Warmachine

Swim on down to the Rockwell to find a packed Tuesday night set! Fish Narc is taking the stage with They Are Gutting a Body of Water and Warmachine for a night of heavy, pedal-infused rock. Fish Narc has come a long way since the set of EPs that put him on the map in 2018. There is no better way to experience his solidified sound than with two outstanding openers that match his energy. They Are Gutting a Body of Water and Warmachine are experimenting with alternative sounds in fresh ways, and their cult followings are reason alone to make a live show. Even if you have to drive down in a "boxy volvo," this is a must-see show!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator