Uncle Charlie Wilson Cooking With Grease

On September 13th, everybody’s Uncle Charlie Wilson served a buffet of soul with some well known friends at the Leader Bank Pavilion. Dubbed

‘Uncle Charlie Wilson’s Cookout’, it felt like a cross generational family affair.

One notable attendee commented, “They all sounded amazing. There is a sense of pride among them. You can feel it.”

K-Ci Hailey of the group Jodeci and K-Ci and Jojo was quoted as saying, “he was 56, Babyface said he was 67 and Charlie said he was 72. They all danced and interacted the whole time and their voices are completely intact.” In case you have not heard of Charlie Wilson, catch up on some of his music history below.



Charlie Wilson

Few artists can say they have enjoyed a half century plus career. One such artist is dynamo, celebrated R&B and Pop hit maker, and everyone’s favorite music uncle in their head, Charlie Wilson. Charlie, whose roots are from Tulsa Oklahoma, began his journey with his older brothers Robert and Ronnie as the lead singer of The G.A.P. Band. The first letters of the band were a tribute to the streets, Greenwood, Archer, and Pine. The three landmarks were historic streets in Tulsa Oklahoma, denoting an area known to locals as Black Wall Street -the thriving economic area for blacks businesses post Reconstruction.

The G.A.P. Band produced albums from 1974 through 1999 had a string of R&B and Pop hits including, “Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)”, “Outstanding,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” and “Early in the Morning.”, and “Yearning For Your Love”.

Post the band, Charlie would go solo and keep the momentum going for another twenty five years. Ever the reinventor, Uncle Charlie with team up with contemporary hit makers such as producer Pharell Williams, Snoop Dogg for the song “Beautiful” as well as run off a string of chart topping R&B hits such as “You Are,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “My Love Is All I Have,” and “I’m Blessed”. In 2022, Charlie teamed up with singer/songwriter Grammy producer Babyface, and 90’s Jodeci co-lead K-Ci Hailey for the song No Stoppin’ Us. Charlie at the young age of 72 shows no signs of stopping and given his outstanding resume. Here’s to hoping the cookout and barbecues favorite vibe bringer continues to drop more musical bangers all over the world.

