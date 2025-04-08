T Time: Fall River

You Are Here :: 04.08.2025

By Zhi Zhu

The Fall River Depot station sits right in the heart of the historical city of Fall River in the South Coast of Massachusetts. Opened on March 24th, 2025, it serves riders a new connection between Boston and this historic city.

The city of Fall River was once known for the textile industry during the industrial revolution. Today, it’s a beautiful location for visitors to check out Battleship Cove, a battleship that once was used during that era. 

There’s many things to do in the city from the Fall River Historical Society, checking out the Infamous Lizzie Borden Case, the Narrows Center for the Arts, and even dining at the Cove Restaurant & Marina.

The South Coast rail extension had been in the works for more than three decades and cost just over one billion dollars. A ride from Boston to Fall River should cost $12.25, but the T is offering free rides every weekend this April.

 

Photo by Zhi Zhu

