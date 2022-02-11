Spoon Day, Tuesday!

Discover WERS, WERS Essentials :: 02.11.2022
Spoon Day Tuesday
Graphics by Ainsley Basic

Spoon has a new album out, Lucifer on the Sofa, and we're celebrating with a day that is all about this band we've played and loved at 88.9 for over 20 years. If you know Spoon, you know how cool their songs are. If this is the first you've heard of them, they're one of the best kept secrets in indie rock, and you're in for a treat.

On Tuesday, February 15th, we'll get an on air performance from the band at noon and they'll take over All New From 8-9 and guest DJ. PLUS, whenever you hear a Spoon song on 88.9 this Tuesday, you'll have a chance to win tickets to their show on April 6th, at House of Blues. We're so excited that Spoon has included us in their week-long celebration of public radio. Join us for our first ever Spoon Day, Tuesday — February 15th on WERS!

 

