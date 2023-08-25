Show Review: In Between Days Festival Has an Electric Second Year!

ENJOYING THE DAY

After our nerve wracking sprint through security, the rest of the day was great. I had my sit-down interview with David Simonett, the lead singer of Trampled by Turtles, who shared with me that he still gets nervous before every show. He also said that he was looking forward to Lord Huron's performance, as well as Yoke Lore's set. Something I learned about music festivals after talking with Dave is that they’re just as fun for artists to play as it is for crowds to watch them, because they’re able to see other artists/bands that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see.

As the day’s lineup heated up, so did the weather. Fans coming through security immediately flocked to the center of the field where a sun shade was set up. Just behind them, two rows of vintage clothing sellers set up tents to create a mini vintage market, coordinated by Little City Thrifty. Campbell and I loved this part because it was a great break from the heat, and the vintage sellers’ selections were awesome. We may or may not have found some cute things for ourselves here too!

Next to the Little City Thrifty market, in the rear of the field, was a filtered water station that was free for everyone to enjoy. This was a lifesaver! In fact, I think we refilled our water bottles here at least four times throughout the day. Keches Law Group, who had a booth on the field adjacent to the vintage market, sponsored the cooling station. Christine Wheeler, the coordinator of the booth, said it was the firm’s first time sponsoring a music event like this, but that she was so thrilled that they did.