Show Review: Marcus Mumford Begins Again

By Cate Cianci, Staff Writer

Artist: Marcus Mumford

Venue: The Wang Theatre

When: Tuesday, November 8th

MARCUS MUMFROD IS A MASTER OF LIVE MUSIC

Marcus Mumford is one of those artists that just does live music right. His show on November 8th at the Wang Theatre was full of fun and experimentation. Mumford is a master of spontaneity, and has excellent musicianship to boot.

AN EXPERIMENTAL OPENER— THE A’S TAKE THE STAGE

This was the first time I had ever heard live yodeling. The A’s are an experimental folk band consisting of Amelia Meath and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig.

Meath hails from Cambridge and shouted out her old hometown. The pair were kooky, talented, and all-around a wonderful way to start the show.

A STELLAR FIRST SOLO TOUR

Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album self-titled was released this fall, cementing Mumford as a stellar solo act. After the disbanding of Mumford & Sons in 2021, Mumford embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

In his song “Better Angels,” he asks, “is this where we begin again?” This lyric sums up Mumford’s entire sentiment that was expressed throughout the show. Mumford takes the audience through his harrowing journey and invites us to discover something about ourselves.

Mumford played through the entire album from start to finish. The transition from his striking ballad “Cannibal” into “Grace” was so powerful to hear live. He and the band were accompanied by beautiful light beams cascading around the Wang Theatre.

MUMFORD’S LAST STOP IN AMERICA

Mumford commented on his love for Boston, saying that he wanted to make sure it was the last stop on the tour before he leaves America. This was an important show for Mumford as his parents sat in the audience. He regularly called them out onstage and made sure the audience knew how important this show was to him.

MAKING USE OF WANG THEATRE’S ACOUSTICS

Near the show's end, the audience was surprised to see Mumford put down the mic. He asked the audience to help him out with something he’s been wanting to do. He asked if the crowd could be completely silent, so he could sing without any amplification.

He sang a stunning acoustic rendition of “I Will Wait” that left the crowd excitedly shushing to hear his raw unfiltered voice. It was amazing to hear a crowd so silent.