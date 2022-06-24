Show Review: WERS Puts On Memorable, Sold Out 617 Day Concert

It was clear how much the night meant to the Q-Tip Bandits just by approaching the venue. At right about 7 p.m., some of the band members were outside hugging and greeting familiar faces that stood in line waiting for doors to open.

Later, seeing them to the side of the stage talking with the faces behind Mint Green and Coral Moons was a clear marker of how happy they were to share the stage with two other talented local acts. And overhearing small remarks from the crowd, it was easy to gather that a large number of people had long been anticipating the chance to see the Q-Tip Bandits live. Many spectators were connected with Berklee College of Music, where the Q-Tip Bandits’ Leo Son (vocals), Claire Davis (vocals and bass), Dakota Maykrantz (drums) and Hoyt Anthony Parquet (trombone) and Maclin Tucker (trumpet) first met.

All of these pre-show happenings, piled on top of it being the album release show for their debut full-length Melancholy Flowers, indicated that energy from both the band and crowd was going to be something special. But it was their set that truly cemented it as an unforgettable night.

In true Q-Tip Bandits’ tradition — and just as Leo Son said they would when he sat down for an interview ahead of the 617 Day show — “Chasing Cars” was the first song to lead into their set. The room came to life with bright-sounding horns, lively drumming and the energy poured in by Claire and Leo. A trumpet solo especially wowed the crowd, bringing in the hardest-hitting chorus by far, which saw Leo do a jump and stick his tongue out, all while shredding on the guitar.

COVERS CAPTIVATE THE CROWD

Next came another track from their just-released album, this one titled “Lifeline.” Led in with a groovy bass line, it was sung with a beautiful conviction by Claire. And then, in one of the most playful moments of the night, they began to play what was seemingly a cover of the Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber’s hit single “Stay.” The catchy melody was carried by the horns and had the audience dancing and ready to sing along. But in a twist, it turned into a cover of the Scooby Doo theme song, no less catchy or enjoyable.

That wasn’t the only cover of the night. Their take on MGMT’s “Kids,” winded up and down in intensity more than the original, from the gentle touch of tambourine added with whispery vocals for the pre-chorus to the chorus’ loud entrance, the band’s instrumentation coming together with vigor. During “Kids,” they brought out flower-shaped inflatables for the audience to bounce around, only adding to the party-like atmosphere they had already built up well. Paper Mache flowers, standing as tall as the bandmates, could also be found on stage, both set props nods to the album in celebration— Melancholy Flowers.

Immediately after “Kids” came another just-released Q-Tips original, “Wrong Address.” Leading into the song, which is inspired by traveling for tour, Claire talked about how the band had “just gotten back from [their] greatest adventure yet,” having toured for seven weeks across the U.S. this spring. “Oh man, does it feel good to be home. Playing Brighton Music Hall, this is a dream come true,” she continued, met with cheers from the audience.

The Q-Tip Bandit’s then put their spin on “As It Was” by Harry Styles. I’ve heard many artists cover the catchy lead single of Styles’ upcoming album Harry’s House — from Arcade Fire to orchestras. But seeing it covered live by a band with the ability to pack in as much fun as the Q-Tip Bandits was better than imagined. Saxophonist Max Kaufman especially shined during the cover. It effortlessly brought the most energy of the night, encouraging those on the fence about dancing and singing along to throw themselves into the unexpected, familiar, and oh-so-catchy performance.

A BLEND OF NEW SONGS AND OLD FAVORITES

The Q-Tip Bandits' set covered almost the entirety of their debut album Melancholy Flowers. The LP compiles both new material and in some cases songs that they had been playing for nearly five years.

It also contained a few standalone singles. The tender, sweet song, “The Wolf,” had couples leaning on each other and swaying along to the loving sentiments of the lyrics. And The catchy and upbeat “Ain’t It Great” later in the set, led into one of the best stretches of the night— the trio of “Blue,” “Happy,” and “Daisy,” all from the new record.

“Blue” first slowed things down a bit, ending with the crowd joining in and sing “C’est la vie,” drawing back the same feeling of chanting “I feel alive” earlier in the night, during Coral Moons’ set. “Happy” stood out boldy from the rest, the ballad offering a refreshing change of pace and an important message of self-love.

Leo then asked the audience for a “heart to heart” before starting the next song. He said that in releasing their album, the songs don’t just belong to the band, but to fans as well. He expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to create and share music with his bandmates, and said he finds peace and joy in it all. He then invited everyone to join in a collective scream “for whatever reason [needed].” A freeing feeling washed over the room before the band jumped into performing my personal favorite track on the record, “Daisy” and then left the stage.

THE ENCORE: A SIGNAL OF MORE TO COME

Returning for an encore — trombone player Hoyt Anthony Parquet now rather randomly wearing a banana suit — the Q-Tip bandits capped the night off with two more songs. First came an unreleased song titled “Tip Toe,” a reassuring sign that there is more to come. “This is just the beginning,” Leo said as he prepared to start the track. Then came “Willow,” the first song that the Q-Tip Bandits ever put out; one that radiates nothing but positive, feel-good energy.

“There’s no place like home,” Leo noted once the song winded down. The night closed with him asking the audience to join in a call-and-response.

“Q-Tip,” he said. And overwhelmingly, enthusiastically, the crowd chimed in, “Bandits.” The room repeated the chant a few times, not wanting the time to come for the band to slip off the stage; not wanting the magic of the entire night to fade.

