In Remembrance Of Our Friend Nora 

Introduction by Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Over the Holiday break, WERS lost an incredible writer, a dedicated team member, and our dear friend, Nora Onanian. Although she was young, Nora achieved a lot during her life and especially during her time at Emerson before graduating last month. She was our devoted Web Services Coordinator, (a title she wore very proudly), a fierce advocate for those with disabilities, a passionate leader, an enthusiastic patron of music and the arts, a lover of calico critters, a fighter, and a friend to all. Nora served as Web Services Coordinator for three years, before she left this past August. She was responsible for everything you read and saw on the blog, and was incredibly dedicated to every part of it, From recruiting writers who cared about music and WERS just as much as she did, to running that team with the utmost grace and kindness, to continuously putting out quality pieces of writing, that she made better with every touch (and pun!) she added. Through her work, she undoubtedly changed the lives of dozens of students who were lucky enough to know and work alongside her. Nora had a gift for seeing the best in people, and even if you thought you weren’t anything special or your writing was just fine, Nora would make sure to tell you otherwise. Her sense of hope was relentless, and it gave writers the confidence to not only shine, but soar.

As good as she was a leader and writer, Nora was an even better friend. She lit up every room she walked into and always led with a smile no matter what. She was surprisingly humble, unwaveringly nice (even when someone didn’t deserve her kindness), and very funny. Her compassion left a mark on everyone she met. Nora used music to connect people, and made friends as easily and intentionally as she made Spotify playlists. I often left meetings wondering how we managed to get any work done because it felt as though we had spent the whole time listening to music and laughing. Yet the work always got done, and somewhere along the lines, Nora made friends out of each of us writers. She was the kindest and strongest person I have ever met, and the station’s’ conference room will forever be dimmed by the lack of her light.

Much of my leadership today as WERS’ Music Coordinator, has been learned from Nora. Her presence is all around me. In every writing meeting, during every music pitch, and certainly during our meme of the meeting, a tradition started by Nora to break the ice during some of our first meetings of the semester. When I first joined WERS, I was incredibly shy and too afraid to write even a blurb. I had little idea what I wanted to do and had trouble getting involved in something. Nora’s belief in me, and every other member of the team, shaped me into the person I am today. She always went out of her way to tell me how proud she was of the work we were doing at the blog, and I would always tell her that we could have never done it without her. If you enjoy reading the blog and look forward to our listicles every week, then you too, carry a part of Nora with you. Losing Nora is beyond devastating, but we can take comfort in the fact that her contributions to our corner of the internet are immeasurable, and she will live on forever through the work she did.

To honor our amazing friend, we have invited WERS staffers past and present to write one last blurb, for Nora. Read their tributes below, and while you’re here, take the time to look back on some of the wonderful writing Nora did for the blog.

Howard “D” Simpson, General Manager

Putting aside the fact that the current iteration of WERS.org owes a huge debt to Nora’s work, what I will remember most about her is the humble smile she flashed at all times, no matter what she had going on. I can’t fathom the road she traveled, but it was plain to see she did it guided by a profound moral compass, a soft spoken strength, and the glowing warmth of positivity. All of this was evident in her smile.

Ken West, Brand Manager

Nora cared about music, writing, learning, and her work at WERS. But most importantly, she cared deeply about people. Especially her student writing staff. She radiated a sense of calm and brightness even when the world didn’t reciprocate. She asked the right questions so she could do the right thing, and encouraged others to do the same.

I’ll always remember her smiling and enjoying shows like boygenius and The Last Dinner Party (and keeping notes about improving the ADA experience!) I’m just sad Nora didn’t get to edit what I wrote here…much like the world she left behind, she would have made it better.

George Knight, Morning Show Host

Here’s a typical Nora moment that will stay with me forever… I’m leaving the station after a long day, probably a bit tired and grumpy. I’m walking through the lobby and look over into the conference room, where Nora is busy working on one of her innumerous projects. I say hi and give a wave. She says hi and gives one of those amazing Nora smiles. Instead of bolting though the door I turn on my heels and head into the conference room and have a quick chat with Nora that completely turns my mood around. I walk out of the station with a smile on my face. That was the power of Nora. She had the gift of spreading joy and positivity in whatever she did. I sure wish she could have stayed around longer, but I know that she will be in my head for the rest of my days, and I will find myself smiling whenever I think of Nora.

Hal Slifer, Chaggaga Host

Nora was a hard working student who took the time to smile and ask me questions about being a host on WERS. There were numerous times I had questions about the workings of the web that she took the time to answer. I always marveled the way everyone could count on Nora to say YES to questions and concerns we had during our staff zoom meetings. Whenever I saw her at the station she always had a smile and I can see she had an enthusiastic passion for the work she accomplished. I will miss Nora!

Maurice “Mo Wilks” Wilkey, Operations Manager

In grateful memory of Nora.

You always had a room lighting smile and a work ethic which was unmatched. Your energy and team dedication to WERS will be sorely missed. The heavens truly gained an angelic force.

You’ll be forever in our hearts and minds. Rest in Paradise.

Mary Lewis-Pierce, Membership Development Officer

Nora was always such a strong, gentle spirit. I will always remember how quick she was to stand up for what was right, advocate for those who are vulnerable and speak her truth. She often had to stand up for herself and her right to take up space in a world not designed for her. I think that was stressful for her but she always gathered her resources and advocated for herself and others. I’ll miss her sense of humor and cheerful presence at the radio station. She really was a beautiful, joyful girl.

Andie Jankowski, Membership Assistant

Nora was one the most dedicated students to ever walk the halls of WERS. From running the website and always being available to help, to creating fun games guessing the team’s Spotify Wrapped stats, she was a member of our family through and through. I will never stop admiring her drive and determination to make a difference for those who need someone to fight for them. I look back on our time working together fondly, and I hope to meet with other members of the staff at WERS to find ways to continue to honor her and the amazing work she did at 88.9.

Ali Dorman Fernandez, Associate Director of Underwriting & Corporate Support

I saw a star slide down the sky,

Blinding the north as it went by,

Too burning and too quick to hold,

Too lovely to be bought or sold…

Excerpt from Falling Star, poet Sara Teasdale 1884-1933

I had the pleasure of ​engaging with ​N​ora early on in her web specialist role, and beyond. Nora’s willingness to test ideas and push the wers.org universe boundaries made ​t​he sponsorship department’s presence stronger. A truly collaborative spirit, Nora imparted her talents with grace​, humor​, and dedication, it was a joy to work with her, and even more to spend time. She ​lifted those in her orbit. ​Radiating warmth, generosity, and dedication to her craft, Nor​a’s tenacious ability to capture experience and advocate for those in her affinity was beyond her years. ​S​ending peace to her family​ for this devastating loss​, gratitude for sharing her with us, and a wish to continue ​to hono​r Nora’s brilliance​ in community.

Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

I will always remember Nora by her smile, her strong sense of self, and unyielding determination to pursue her passions and values. She cared deeply about everything she put herself into, and left a legacy of standards at WERS that I strive to guide students towards. She was someone we could always count on. In my short time working with and knowing her, it was evident that she had a way about her that uplifted everyone in her orbit. I am deeply saddened by this loss and extend my condolences to her loved ones.

Phil Jones, WERS Afternoon Host & Content Coordinator 2018-2024

One of radio’s best qualities is the ability to bring you closer to the music. From time to time a friendly voice offers some perspective to connect to where the song is coming from. Even though she almost never spoke a word on-air at WERS, no one understood that power, and how to use it, better than Nora. As the manager of WERS.org for three years, she approached every new song, every show review, every interview with serious curiosity. She was always asking “what is this song really trying to say”? And she always asked the equally important question: “why does it matter?”. During her tenure writing for and managing WERS.org, Nora brought so many listeners closer to so many artists at a time when it felt like we were all traveling far apart.

She started as a freshman in the fall of 2020. When the Web Coordinator role was open just a few months later she astounded me by submitting an incredibly thorough report on the impact on COVID-19 on local venues. It was a project for a freshman journalism class that would have been worthy of the Globe’s Spotlight section. Nora’s curiosity and love of music produced literally hundreds of beautifully crafted articles. She also made WERS.org the place to write about music on campus, and rebuilt a robust team of writers during and after the pandemic. People were drawn to her energy and she proved herself to be a skilled teacher of younger music journalists. She delighted in music discovery even when she was struggling the most and her selfless, joyful curiosity was how she lived her entire life.

If you never had the opportunity to speak with Nora, we are all lucky that she was a gifted transcriptionist who captured her own voice perfectly in every interview. Read what she drew out of veteran artists like the Violent Femmes, indie-stalwarts like Sharon Van Etten and local band on the rise Bermuda Search Party (then the Q-Tip Bandits). Look at their vulnerable and honest responses, but also pay attention to the way she asks questions. Then, read her touching review of one of her favorite artists: Courtney Barnett (ideally while listening to ‘Before You Gotta Go’). To love something is to pay close, caring attention, and Nora paid very close attention to the music she wrote about, and the people she worked with.

Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer and Former Blog Assistant

I had the absolute privilege to have Nora as a teacher, mentor figure, and (of course) as a friend. I joined the staff writing team at the start of my sophomore year, and upon meeting Nora, I knew this was a place I wanted to be, and that is not an exaggeration at all. Nora was the best of the best – her hand-selected memes she would bring to meetings always made everyone smile, and her love of pun-ny titles was infectious – every pun I’ve written into an article, I’ve done with her in mind.

I’m infinitely lucky that I got to be her blog assistant, and got to collaborate with her for the time I did. I would jokingly call her my boss, saying “you got it, boss,” and whenever I did, she made sure I knew that we were “co-bosses.” There just simply was not a way to feel unhappy or unworthy around this girl. She lifted me up at so many points, making me a more confident writer and person. It was a pleasure to get to learn from her, and get to laugh with her. I remember one time she was training me and she showed me her newly-acquired set of three baby Calico Critter kittens. Naturally, she named them after the members of boygenius. In addition, her playlist covers for the writing team were pictures of Calico Critters, which is now an ongoing tradition because of her. Needless to say, I’m never going to see a Calico Critter and not think of her. What a joy it was to know Nora. Being a blog assistant alongside her as web services coordinator is my favorite thing I’ve done so far in my life, and that would not have been possible without her. Nora changed my life, and I’m going to carry her with me for the rest of it.

Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Nora was one of the first people I met at Emerson and WERS, and her kindness immediately made me feel welcome and at ease. As the Web Services Coordinator, she created such an amazing community among the music writing team that really helped me feel at home and find my place in Boston. As a fellow journalist, I looked up to her as a mentor and always appreciated her advice and words of encouragement. She was an incredible reporter, leader, writer, and most of all an amazing and supportive friend. Every week, she would greet us at meetings with a bright smile and a silly meme of the week before checking in and asking how we were doing. She was the epitome of strength and resilience and continues to be one of my biggest heroes. While her time on this earth was far too short, her impact on our community is massive and never to be forgotten.

Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

No matter what, Nora always made everyone in a room feel welcome. I always looked forward to the music writing meetings that she led, as they were always so full of laughter and creativity. One of my favorite memories was when she brought in a pack of Calico Critters to our meeting. She loved Calico Critters and I remember we just laughed the whole meeting at these three little critters she had. We even had a little photo shoot. She always made me feel welcome at WERS and on the team.

Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator ’24

I first met Nora when I interviewed for the ‘ERS music writing team. At the time, I was a second semester freshman who had not made many friends or joined any Emerson organizations. I was instantly struck by her warm demeanor, positivity, and sense of humor. During the interview, she asked about my favorite musicians. I said that I loved Florence + The Machine, and Nora’s face immediately lit up. In that moment, I knew that I had met a friend and collaborator that would change my life. Nora was an amazing leader-she made the writing team feel like a family. She inspired me as a writer, but more importantly, she showed me what it means to be a thoughtful, caring friend and a fierce advocate for the causes I believe in (Nora also was always ahead of the curve when it came to music. Under her leadership, the writing team made Charli XCX shirts together long before brat phenomenon).

Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator ’22

I had the privilege of meeting with Nora every week for WERS for three years. We collaborated, as music coordinator and blog coordinator, on music and article pitches for the radio station. Our meetings began as a partnership between two equally ambitious coworkers that after three years blossomed into an unforgettable friendship. She balanced my silliness and passion with focus and wittiness, allowing us to create a product – on air and on the blog – that makes me proud to this day.

It’s not only that I loved what we created for WERS, but the memories we created with each other. We shared a fondness for weird TikTok videos about Calico Critters, and every WERS playlist we collaborated on featured an image of one of those small, velvety toys. We saw Florence and the Machine, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, and Courtney Barnett together. We enjoyed music from even more artists together, listening to songs as they played from our tiny laptop speakers in the WERS conference room before meetings. When I graduated from Emerson and moved to Philadelphia, she sent me a silver necklace with a tooth charm on it; the tooth looked exactly like the tattooed tooth the members of boygenius share, a band that we both adored.

I loved discovering music with Nora. I feel I will never stop discovering music through Nora’s spirit. In one of the last text messages we exchanged, she told me that she heard about a new Sam Fender album coming out and thought of me. His song, “Seventeen Going Under,” was a song we never seemed to get tired of, and when we did grow a little weary of it, we would just laugh when it played. It’s a song that I think would be considered a “WERS classic,” but I also see it as a Nora-Tatum classic. When she texted me, we hadn’t listened to that song together for almost two years, yet she still connected me to his music.

I think that’s one of her greatest powers as a human: to connect others through kindness and art. Whether through her writing or text messages or bringing together her coworkers to go to a music festival, she intimately understood how music brought people together, and was able to articulate it. Her kindness and generosity only made these moments even easier and more impactful. If you have the time, read through the words she gave to the WERS blog. Notice her intentionality, her passion, her curiosity, her singular voice. Let her connect you to your next favorite song or album.

I feel grateful that WERS brought us together. I feel even more gratitude that our connection was grounded in music. I think Nora will feel a part of my life as long as music is in my life, and music will always be in my life.

Erin Norton, Staff Writer and Membership Assistant ’23

Before I even started my freshman year at Emerson, I knew that I wanted to be involved in something. WERS seemed interesting to me because a high school alumnus, Cory Mack, worked there at the time. He told me to email Phil Jones, and he immediately got me in contact with Nora. It was the summer before my freshman year and the summer before her sophomore year.

Along with Tatum Jenkins, Nora taught me the ropes of the blog team and presented me with a crash course in music journalism which I fell in love with. We quickly became close friends. When I was officially hired to work with the WERS membership team, Nora and I coordinated when we would both be in office so that I could sit with her at her desk and joke around. Seeing each other at the office was not enough time, so we started hanging out. Together, we did so much. My favorite thing we did was see Father John Misty.

The concert was at Leader Bank Pavilion. It was in October and we had seats all the way in the back of the venue, which exposed us to terrible winds. As soon as the opener, Suki Waterhouse, started playing, we began to inch our way closer to the stage, trying not to call attention to ourselves. But then when Father John Misty finally started to perform, we pretty much rushed the stage. We ran down the aisle to find seats close to the front without getting caught by security. We were just three rows away from the stage and much, much warmer.

Nora was one of the funniest and light hearted people I’ve ever met. We always joked around in the music writing meetings. Our laughter and Tatum’s too would often break any kind of awkward silence while we waited for people to pick from the list of music to write about. The three of us also started a repeat event of creating “The Web,” which started with everyone in the music writing meeting trying to connect themselves through people we knew back to Jack Antonoff. We did this multiple times, with multiple different music industry celebrities as our starting point. For the end of the year, Nora started the tradition of making a Kahoot out of everyone’s Spotify Wrapped statistics, one of the most anticipated and exciting events at WERS.

Nora’s personality was like a shooting star, so vivacious, bright, and impossible to find in anybody else. Not only was she dedicated to WERS, but she was also dedicated to everyone in her life. She was a once in a lifetime person, and someone who will live beyond her time on earth. The memories I have with Nora are endless and irreplaceable. She will hold a special place in my heart forever.

Sofia Giarusso, Staff Writer ’24

Joining the ‘ERS writing team was initially daunting, but once I met Nora, my troubles eased and my confidence soared. Thereon, from our first meeting in-person to our virtual summer engagements, it became evidently clear to me that Nora possessed unabridged dedication and enthusiasm for music, community, and harboring an inclusive environment. Moreover, she stood out for her genuine compassion that lit up every room. Any time we shared a song or article pitch, she expressed her earnest interest, both as a leader and a friend. I’ll never forget gushing about Wet Leg with her and our team antics that would push our meetings thirty minutes off-topic. Nora is somebody that neither I nor anybody who knew her can forget about, inspiring us all to lead with a little more grace.

Eden Unger, Staff Writer ’24

Nora was one of the loveliest people I have ever met. Back in March, we covered concerts together two nights in a row; I reviewed and she photographed on the first night, and then vise versa the next. The bands were good but what made those shows great was seeing them with Nora. She always had something nice to say about my writing, whether it was a full album review or a two-sentence blurb. She was incredible, and will be sorely missed. May her memory be a blessing to all who were lucky enough to know her.

Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer ’24

I met Nora during my Sophomore year, after I finally decided to join ‘ERS. I remember being very nervous for my interview because I really wanted to join the writing staff, yet the job was unlike anything I had done before. Nora, however, was simply the sweetest and I quickly forgot we were even interviewing- it just felt as though I was geeking over Adrienne Lenker and Sufjan Stevens with someone. I think after joining the writing staff, that feeling persisted, the space she created was a very comfortable one and it allowed for everyone to share the music they loved. Nora also helped me join the photography team, which is what I wanted to do the most. Ultimately, Nora was someone you’d want to have around, and I am glad I had the opportunity to work with her during my time at ‘ERS

Sidnie Paisley Thomas, Staff Writer ’23

One of my most memorable experiences with Nora was an email. When I heard she was stepping away from her role as blog coordinator this summer, I reached out to her to thank her for all her hard work. It was-and still is-hard to imagine WERS and the blog without Nora. All of my memories with the station and the team revolve around her. When I first interviewed for the writing team the fall of my freshman year, Nora’s kind and inviting presences on the Zoom call made me feel more at ease. When I made it on the team and started attending meetings, her silly demeanor, yet fierce dedication to her work helped me build my confidence and start pitching my ideas for the blog. I reached out to her to try and tell her this, to say how grateful I was for her trust in me as a writer and her work as a blog coordinator. In classic Nora fashion, she responded to the email in which I was praising her, by giving me and my writing with compliments. Not only was it kind, it was hopeful. I was reminiscing on her past, yet she was excited for our future. It struck me because I always thought of myself as just another writer on the team, but Nora saw me as an individual and treasured that in a way no one else could. It was a simple exchange, only a few sentences between the both of us. But it meant a lot to me, and I hope what I said meant a lot to her. My experience with music writing wouldn’t be what it is without Nora. Her kindness and dedication to what and who she loves have left a massive impact on this world that will never be forgotten.

To read more of Nora’s outstanding work at WERS, you can click here.