Feel the Sand Between Your Toes at the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival This Summer!

Discover WERS, Live Music Week Spring 2023, Member News :: 03.26.2023

Win tickets to see:

Mumford & Sons

Bon Iver

Leon Bridges

Mary Chapin Carpenter

...& more!

Beach Road Weekend, Music Festival, Martha's Vineyard, Giveaway, Prize, Live Music Week, WERS 88.9FM, Boston
Photo courtesy of Bryan Lasky

Donate now to 88.9 and you will be supporting commercial free radio and great local artists.

AND, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win an amazing summer experience at the Beach Road Weekend Musical Festival on Martha’s Vineyard.

Spend three sunny days of sand, sun and music on this island paradise! Trip comes with a three-night stay at the Dockside Inn.

THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

  • Three Day General Admission tickets to Beach Road Weekend
  • A three-night stay at the Dockside Inn in picturesque Oak Bluffs
  • Ferry tickets on and off the island
Photo courtesy of Bryan Lasky

Our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6 PM on Friday, April 28th, 2023, so don't wait— make your donation today!

No purchase necessary to enter, contest rules apply.

