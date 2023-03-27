Win tickets to see:
Mumford & Sons
Bon Iver
Leon Bridges
Mary Chapin Carpenter
...& more!
Donate now to 88.9 and you will be supporting commercial free radio and great local artists.
AND, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win an amazing summer experience at the Beach Road Weekend Musical Festival on Martha’s Vineyard.
Spend three sunny days of sand, sun and music on this island paradise! Trip comes with a three-night stay at the Dockside Inn.
THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:
- Three Day General Admission tickets to Beach Road Weekend
- A three-night stay at the Dockside Inn in picturesque Oak Bluffs
- Ferry tickets on and off the island
Our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6 PM on Friday, April 28th, 2023, so don't wait— make your donation today!