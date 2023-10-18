Update On Studio 889’s Rebuild

Discover WERS, Live Music Week Spring 2023 :: 10.17.2023
Update On Studio 889's Rebuild
Graphics by Angie Pham

Last Spring, we asked you to donate to our Live Music Week: Makeover Edition.

You did, and we've been working hard all Summer to completely renovate Studio 88.9 (OK, the contractors and engineers have been working on it.)

We’re not quite finished, but wanted to show you the progress YOUR donations have made possible so far.

This Fall we’ll be welcoming local, indie, and iconic artists back to the studio for live sessions that will look and sound better than ever!

THANK YOU for supporting WERS, live music, local music, and the chance to train students in the state-of-the-art Studio 88.9!

And if you feel like helping, you can donate here.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Rebuild Studio 889!
Live Music Week: Crazyhearse LIVE In Studio
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Bad Habit” [Acoustic]
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
DISPATCH Performing “Painted Yellow Lines” – Live in Studio
Governor on Wicked Local Wednesday
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
Leisure comes back to Emerson for Wicked Local Wednesday
Live Mix Recap: Frances Forever brings their Storytelling to the WERS Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS