Playlist: New Discoveries 5/30

Emerging from the innovative realm that encapsulates the Montreal music scene, Chiiild picks apart the mundane. This up-and-coming band hones in the tenets of classic soul and psychedelia. Chiiild, rich with ambition and intensity, transforms their music into a genre-bending glimpse that magnifies the future of a new genre they define as “synthetic soul.”

Led by Yonatan Ayal, Chiiild adds intimidating friction to the world of alternative R&B. Their track “Bon Voyage” transcends the current makeup of acoustic instrumentalism with a flair of smooth rhythm and breakbeats. Taking inspiration from Marvin Gaye, Pink Floyd, and Wu-Tang Clan, this Canadian band does not stick to one minute voice. “Bon Voyage” begins with mysterious string plucks and Ayal crooning in the atmospheric background. Then, the drum machine strikes the track like lighting, shattering the song’s surface. Ultimately, we are met with a refreshing form of R&B that still retains a silky soul sound.

Chiiild is an unyielding band that has opened doors to ensure the viability and progression of historically Black music genres. Along with “Bon Voyage,” the entirety of Better Luck In The Next Life brings a new kind of noise that rewrites the blueprint of a classic R&B song. The musician has also joined forces with other alternative R&B artists such as Lucky Daye, Jensen McRae, and Emotional Oranges, so we can expect to see more innovative voices stretching the bounds of a genre that is still thriving and climbing to its peak.

Fontaines D.C. - “’Cello Song”

Folk is a deeply poetic musical genre. Throughout their careers, notable musicians like Bob Dylan and Joan Baez proved the merit of folk with their pensive prose and remarkably delicate melodies. One of these legendary folk giants is English singer-songwriter, Nick Drake. However, the musician passed away in 1974, before he could achieve any significant musical recognition.

Ultimately, Drake’s story did not end with his death—his posthumous rise to fame left an indelible mark on countless musicians and the folk genre at large. Today, Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. become part of the Nick Drake legacy with their cover of his 1969 track “’Cello Song.” The band’s reimagined cover is from the upcoming Nick Drake tribute album, The Endless Coloured Ways.

Although Fontaines D.C. opted for punchy electric guitars instead of the soft acoustic instruments featured in Drake’s original version, there is a unifying folk essence laced in both versions of “’Cello Song.” Overall, by remaining true to their rambunctious sound, Fontaines D.C. creates the perfect tribute to the late musician. The electrified sound puts Drake’s lyrics in a new perspective—igniting his melancholy thoughts with a wave of bitter rage.

Dave Herlihy - “Invisible Girl”

Dave Herlihy is best known as the frontman of O Positive, a Boston-based band that dominated the local alternative rock scene of the 80s and 90s. Although the group secured legend status with infectious tracks like “Imagine That” and “With You,” their time in the limelight came to an end when the band broke up in 1995.

Now, nearly 30 years after O Positive’s dissolution, Herlihy breathes new life into the Boston music scene, yet again. “Invisible Girl,” his latest single, is the perfect fusion of 80s new wave and an edgier, more modern, alternative sound. The undeniable 80s influence on this track creates a melody that defies time. Additionally, Herlihy’s vocals and polished guitar interludes produce a unique, and almost indescribable, “Boston sound.”

