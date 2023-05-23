Playlist: New Discoveries 5/23

Purr - “Drift”

“Drift” is one of six new singles released off of Purr’s upcoming sophomore album Who Is Afraid Of Blue. The New York indie-pop duo, consisting of songwriters Jack Staffen and Eliza Callahan, ponder on motivation. Callahan delivers the song’s lyrics with a sort of monotone that makes her feel adrift, floating passively in some liminal space.

Complimenting the spacey lyrics, the delicate and reverberating tones create an ethereal atmosphere. The track sounds like music broadcasted from another realm. Overall, the song's beauty lies in its simplicity. Purr masterfully builds layers of sound while maintaining a gentle ambiance, allowing a warm feeling to envelope the listener throughout “Drift.”

Who Is Afraid Of Blue drops on June 2, 2023, and Purr has a few shows at the beginning of June, though unfortunately none in Boston as of yet. Still, be sure to give this song a listen, and stay tuned for Who Is Afraid Of Blue!

- Arlo Winokur, Staff Writer

The Gaslight Anthem – “Positive Charge”

The Gaslight Anthem makes a blazing return with “Positive Charge” after a nine-year break from new music—and they certainly don’t disappoint. The single, which precedes the band’s sixth studio album, is at odds with itself in the best way. The instrumentation attacks with the ferocity of The Gaslight Anthem’s punk roots, cut by lyrics that revel in the joy of living. “Positive Charge” is the kind of song you scream with a smile on your face.

Ultimately, the single is about looking toward the future, and its lyrics promise that the band still has much left to give. Lead vocalist Brian Fallon repeats, “I wanna live, I wanna love you a little longer,” throughout the track—an infectious hook that’s guaranteed to get stuck in your head. Not only is it infectious, but it also vows to the listener that The Gaslight Anthem will be around “a little longer” than we thought, and thank goodness for that.

The beauty of this song lies in its versatility. Is it a love song to a single person, or to the fans that have followed the Gaslight Anthem through the years since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015? Either way, “Positive Charge” is an electric celebration of the band’s return to music, building on itself with crashing drums, well-wrought lyricism, and the air of a song that’s meant to be sung by a crowd.

- Brigs Larson, Staff Writer

Beach House - “Become”

With blissful instrumentals to dream-like vocals, Beach House hypnotizes listeners with their new single “Become.” The 5-minute-long song has been beautifully orchestrated. Its simple and honest lyrics and its soft yet strong instrumentals create a mesmerizing listening experience. The single’s honesty and softness lie in its themes of love. Specifically, its lyrics describe the brightness that love can bring to an individual.

The Baltimore-based duo, Beach House, released their five-song album Become in April. All five tracks belong to the same sessions as those of their 2022 album Once Twice Melody. According to Our Culture Magazine, bandmembers Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand said, “To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm.” The magazine also mentioned the duo felt as though they had “created their own little world.”

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss.

