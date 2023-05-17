Playlist: New Discoveries 5/16

Thundercat ft. Tame Impala - “No More Lies”

Tame Impala has teamed up with Thundercat for their new collaboration “No More Lies,” and it marks Thundercat’s first single release since 2020. The song is a fusion of funk, soul, and psychedelic pop, with Thundercat's signature bass playing and Tame Impala's dreamy vocals and ethereal production.

As the song progresses, it builds with layers of synthesizers and guitars, creating a dreamy and otherworldly soundscape. The chorus is catchy and uplifting, with Tame Impala’s vocals adding a touch of magic to the mix. The lyrics touch on themes of self-reflection and self-improvement, with Thundercat singing about his desire to be a better person.

“No More Lies” is a perfect showcase of Thundercat's bass playing and Kevin Parker's production skills, and it's a treat for fans everywhere!

- Breanna Nesbeth, Music Coordinator

Wunderhorse - “Purple”

Wunderhorse’s “Purple” is a piercing story of isolation and escapism. The poignant track is from the English band’s debut album Cub, and its lyrics jump between exaggerated dreamlike imagery and grounded human experiences. Throughout the song, the accompaniment—consisting of a single guitar riff—explodes into a major rock anthem.

Frontman, Jacob Slater, is well-versed in this melancholy narrative-based songwriting. The musician explored equally dark themes with his first project Dead Pretties—an acclaimed punk trio who released three electric singles in 2017.

Slater’s songwriting prowess is apparent on “Purple.” Lyrics like, “And she dreams purple and anger. And roses explodin’ in circles around her grow louder. And nobody’s noticed the gun at her temple,” contrast undeniably beautiful descriptions with more gruesome ones. Overall, Slater's songwriting style resembles the work of acclaimed artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Elliott Smith.

- Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

PJ Harvey - “A Child’s Question”

Rock queen turned hymnal poet PJ Harvey scribes folklore lines reflecting on her gritty past.

Polly Jean Harvey entered the realm of nineties alt-rock with a voice of fury. She retains her status as a guitar-ripping “Queenie” by crooning through a subdued amp to showcase her feverish passion.

Harvey’s upcoming release I Inside the Old Year Dying marks her first album in over seven years, and the music world is ready to open its gates to the now 53-year-old Harvey as she gracefully courtesies with a posh white gown and lulling clarsach in hand.

Her leading track “A Child’s Question, August” is a hazy and offbeat exercise of orthodoxy. For Harvey, nostalgia is the driving force of her creative genesis. Like her 2011 record “Let England Shake,” she travels through her identity structured by the tenets of her Southern England heritage. Additionally, Harvey based “A Child’s Question, August” on her 2022 book “Orlam,” a narrative poem about a nine-year-old girl growing up in a mystified version of rural Dorset, Harvey’s birthplace.

Fans never know what the peculiar Polly Jean Harvey will conjure out of her elusive mind. Though she has become an emblem for the alternative scene through tracks such as “Sheela-Na-Gig” and “50ft Queenie,” one thing Harvey continues to represent is the rawness that fuels most of her exceptional music. Poetic in nature with a patient tempo, “A Child’s Question, August” provides a peek into the essence of her new record and drips with a salve of healing.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

M. Ward - “Supernatural Thing”

Keeping to his indie folk roots, M. Ward delivers a psychedelic lullaby chock full of hope on “Supernatural Thing.” The song is the lead single and title track to Ward’s upcoming album, and it gives listeners a taste of what’s shaping up to be an exciting project. 23 years into his career, Ward is able to both reinvent and embrace his classic sound.

On “Supernatural Thing,” Ward sings about an otherworldly encounter with Elvis, where the two smoke a cigarette, and Elvis says, “You can go anywhere you please.” Throughout the song, Ward fully embraces the strangeness of his situation. In his supernatural state, he meets many figures, all guiding him through his loneliness, loss, and confusion. In the end, Elvis’s words ring the truest to the musician, giving him hope to go anywhere he pleases.

The dreamy acoustic guitar and Ward’s smooth voice entice the listener to hear his message. He sings each note with the same hope written in his lyrics. Additionally, the snare bouncing along the track creates a fun upbeat rhythm. All of these aspects working together make the dreamy yet lively energy of “Supernatural Thing.” Through this song, Ward is able to excite his listeners, while also keeping true to his indie folk roots.

- Sidnie Paisley Thomas, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here