Pixies Shine at Listener Event With WERS Donors

By Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Who: Pixies

Venue: The Sinclair

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Night (Before) The Zombies Came

Before the new Pixies album The Night the Zombies Came released, the Pixies came to Cambridge and treated WERS donors to an intimate performance at The Sinclair. The venue was packed with listeners who were excited for the rare opportunity to experience the Boston-based legends up close. This special event was hosted by WERS, and donors were treated to an exclusive post-show interview, where our student on-air host dug into the inspirations behind The Night the Zombies Came. The band shared anecdotes about the album’s creation and the unique blend of horror and humor that the Pixies infused into each track.

You’re So Impatient For The New Album

The crowd quickly and enthusiastically filled the pit. The band surprised everyone by choosing to perform on the floor instead of the stage, creating a much more laid-back and intimate atmosphere. Fans gathered in a circle around the band as they opened the set with a new song called "The Vegas Suite," which previewed the new album. Lead singer Black Francis’s raspy vocals delivered cryptic lyrics along with the new bassist Emma Richardson’s soothing harmonies, as Joey Santiago’s gritty guitar work added depth to these narratives, almost acting as a second storyteller. The song alone got the audience grooving and electrified, making an intimate crowd of 50 sway like 500.

The set continued with "Mercy Me," a track from the newest album that is underscored by gritty guitar riffs and a driving beat carried by drummer David Lovering. The slow, steady syncopation immersed the crowd in a dreamlike, almost drunken mood. The highlight of the show, personally, was when Joey Santiago opened with the guitar riff for the newest single, "Motoroller." As the overhead red lighting hit the band perfectly, the music electrified the room, with the drums vibrating through every heart in the audience. "Motoroller" notably stands out on this album. It invokes the feeling of “running out of time” to explore themes of unstoppable force, frustration, and the relentlessness of modern life. With heavy guitar riffs and a pulsing beat, the song drives forward, creating an intense, raw atmosphere. The audience danced along to the heavy syncopated beat as "Motoroller" solidified the new album as a future classic.

It’s safe to say the audience left stoked to listen to The Night the Zombies Came after this unforgettable night with the Pixies.

Here Comes Your Inside Scoop

After the set, WERS’s host Charlie Desjardins interviewed the band on the latest album, specifically on why it is titled The Night the Zombies Came.“The title maybe suggest that there were some zombies in the room, occasionally. . . but to say that it is the overall theme may be giving it too much weight. It just sort of nods at zombies, and then moves on”, said lead singer Black Francis. The crowd erupted in laughter. This glimpse into the band's mindset gave the listeners a better sense of the album’s playful horror-inspired undertone.

Charlie then focused on the single, "Motoroller." He asked the band’s newest bassist Emma Richardson on her first time recording with the band, especially with her harmonies playing a big part in the song. “It felt very natural, just trying a few things out in the studio and singing what fit the song, serving it with the vocals, seeing how I could harmonize. . . and it came out great," Emma said. Emma Richardson joined the band in early March of this year, and toured with the Pixies as the bassist. She shared,“It's an incredible experience, and it's been an amazing year. The Pixies have an incredible catalog of music and this record is adding to that. I was very honored to be asked [to join the band] and very proud to be here."