Pixies Shine at Listener Event With WERS Donors

By Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer
Who: Pixies
Venue: The Sinclair
When: Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Night (Before) The Zombies Came
Before the new Pixies album The Night the Zombies Came released, the Pixies came to Cambridge and treated WERS donors to an intimate performance at The Sinclair. The venue was packed with listeners who were excited for the rare opportunity to experience the Boston-based legends up close. This special event was hosted by WERS, and donors were treated to an exclusive post-show interview, where our student on-air host dug into the inspirations behind The Night the Zombies Came. The band shared anecdotes about the album’s creation and the unique blend of horror and humor that the Pixies infused into each track.
You’re So Impatient For The New Album
The crowd quickly and enthusiastically filled the pit. The band surprised everyone by choosing to perform on the floor instead of the stage, creating a much more laid-back and intimate atmosphere. Fans gathered in a circle around the band as they opened the set with a new song called "The Vegas Suite," which previewed the new album. Lead singer Black Francis’s raspy vocals delivered cryptic lyrics along with the new bassist Emma Richardson’s soothing harmonies, as Joey Santiago’s gritty guitar work added depth to these narratives, almost acting as a second storyteller. The song alone got the audience grooving and electrified, making an intimate crowd of 50 sway like 500.
The set continued with "Mercy Me," a track from the newest album that is underscored by gritty guitar riffs and a driving beat carried by drummer David Lovering. The slow, steady syncopation immersed the crowd in a dreamlike, almost drunken mood. The highlight of the show, personally, was when Joey Santiago opened with the guitar riff for the newest single, "Motoroller." As the overhead red lighting hit the band perfectly, the music electrified the room, with the drums vibrating through every heart in the audience. "Motoroller" notably stands out on this album. It invokes the feeling of “running out of time” to explore themes of unstoppable force, frustration, and the relentlessness of modern life. With heavy guitar riffs and a pulsing beat, the song drives forward, creating an intense, raw atmosphere. The audience danced along to the heavy syncopated beat as "Motoroller" solidified the new album as a future classic.
It’s safe to say the audience left stoked to listen to The Night the Zombies Came after this unforgettable night with the Pixies.
Here Comes Your Inside Scoop
After the set, WERS’s host Charlie Desjardins interviewed the band on the latest album, specifically on why it is titled The Night the Zombies Came.“The title maybe suggest that there were some zombies in the room, occasionally. . . but to say that it is the overall theme may be giving it too much weight. It just sort of nods at zombies, and then moves on”, said lead singer Black Francis. The crowd erupted in laughter. This glimpse into the band's mindset gave the listeners a better sense of the album’s playful horror-inspired undertone.
Charlie then focused on the single, "Motoroller." He asked the band’s newest bassist Emma Richardson on her first time recording with the band, especially with her harmonies playing a big part in the song. “It felt very natural, just trying a few things out in the studio and singing what fit the song, serving it with the vocals, seeing how I could harmonize. . . and it came out great," Emma said. Emma Richardson joined the band in early March of this year, and toured with the Pixies as the bassist. She shared,“It's an incredible experience, and it's been an amazing year. The Pixies have an incredible catalog of music and this record is adding to that. I was very honored to be asked [to join the band] and very proud to be here."
Decapitated, So Where Is My Mind?
Charlie then asked about the inspiration behind the new single "Chicken," a song that plays with the point of view of a decapitated chicken, blending humor and critique in classic Pixies style—while hooking listeners with catchy, unexpected beats.
“I guess I was thinking about what's called a ‘guillotine moment’. But perhaps some sort consciousness and awareness still exists. That's the horrific twilight zone we’re thinking about, the funny part of the chicken running around, spilling blood everywhere, the brief amount of time you actually have. I guess that song is more about being in nearly impossible situations. I can't do what I'm inclined to do- which is to think about what’s next, but at the same time being limited by some other aspects, in this case the guillotine”, said Francis.
The crowd chuckled at this response, amused by how "Chicken" is both simple yet deeply reflective. Charlie closed the interview with one final question: “Let’s say there’s somebody in the audience right now that wasn’t familiar with your body of work. What song or what album would you suggest they listen to first to get what the Pixies are all about?” The audience buzzed and clapped before the answer began playing, then the iconic opening riff was played by guitarist Joey Santiago.
The band closed the set with their most iconic hit, "Where Is My Mind?," a song about reflection and disconnection that is heavily associated with the 1999 cult classic Fight Club. The opening riff alone sent the crowd into a frenzy, with fans clapping and exclaiming in excitement. "Where Is My Mind?" is undeniably the band's most iconic track, but the new album has plenty of future classics to add to their legacy.
Tonight, The Night the Zombies Came is the hot record, and how the Pixies are poised to reshape the landscape of indie rock with this new release is on the minds of listeners. So, listen to The Night the Zombies Came, out now on all streaming platforms.