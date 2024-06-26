Pick of the Week: Pixies “You’re So Impatient”

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Clocking in at just over two minutes, Pixies’ new single “You’re So Impatient” is a fittingly short and punchy song written towards someone who just can’t seem to wait.

Pixies’ frontman Black Francis shared in a statement, “There’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on.” It’s a tune that might ring familiar for anyone who’s been in a romantic relationship where each half of the pairing is moving at different paces.

Francis named the song as a “slightly comedic suburban culture moment,” a theme supported by the lyrics. From verse one onwards, the speaker of the song is traveling with their date through a mall— the local of a true nightmare to the anti-suburbanites. From the speaker’s love interest wanting to leave a movie early, to a rejected stop for a drink at a medieval-themed eatery, he is left spiraling. Francis sings, “Who's gonna live? Who's gonna die? Is there any true love? Oh, I don't know why.”

THE LYRIC VIDEO

Francis described the mall serving as “a very zombie, rock ‘n roll horror movie setting.” While this seems bursting with potential for a “Thriller”-level music video, Pixies fans must settle for a lyric video for now. With it, Pixies put the rock in rock and roll. The words to the new single are projected across soaring geologic landscapes. Greys and oranges are the only colors used, but the visuals remain captivating enough.