Pick of the Week: Pixies “There’s A Moon On”

By Amber Garcia, Membership Coordinator

One of the biggest bands to come out of Boston, the Pixies, have released a new single, “There’s a Moon On.” The group, around since 1986, have been reaching back into their original punk-rock selves and sounds in their recent music.

The new single has the ’90s grunge era sound that listeners are used to from them. Returning to their roots, the band’s new song takes you on a ride. Breaks of guitar help in showing off the catchy chorus.One of the verses sings, “Don't like to fight, don't like to spit, don't like a steak with no pepper on it. No, I don't like to spit and I don't like to fight, I won't be alone on a full moon night.”

The song will be featured on the band’s new album Doggerel, which is set to release on September 30th.

BACK TO BASICS

Referring to their new music in a press release, vocalist and guitarist Black Francis said, “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Guitarist Joey Santiago noted, “this time around we have grown.” He went on, “we no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE PIXIES? NEW SHOWS AND A DOCUMENTARY

In addition to the new record, there was a short documentary released by the band which follows the making and process of the album. Pixie band members discussed with the camera what making music has meant to them, especially in the wake of Covid.

Coming this Fall, the band will be having a four-show tour. The brief tour will include playing three shows in California and one in New York.

