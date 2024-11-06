Pick of the Week: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory “Afterlife”

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin/ Photo Credit: Devin Oktar Yalkin

Before Sharon Van Etten released her new album, she introduced her newest project, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory. Van Etten teased the upcoming era on her social media accounts, clearing her feed and posting a series of black-and-white teasers to introduce The Attachment Theory. As the team led by the New Jersey native artist gears up to release their self-titled album, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory dropped the first single, “Afterlife,” on October 23rd.

Afterlife starts with a punchy, almost ethereal beat. It’s subtle yet catchy, and the fluctuation of the synth allows you to focus on each beat and Sharon Van Etten’s unforgettable vocals. The way that the song is composed makes it feel like you’re truly listening to a story set into three parts, with distinct sections in the backing track for each verse.

A New Era

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory isn’t a new project – it’s comprised of Van Etten’s longtime collaborators Jorge Balbi, Devra Hoff, and Teeny Lieberson. Though the group had produced music together for Sharon’s releases as a solo act, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory is their first official project together. The idea for the album came together after they spent increasing time in the studio together. The album is simply what came of the time that they spent enjoying each other’s company and artistry.

The Lyrics

Perfectly released at the end of October, the lyrics of “Afterlife” are just as spooky as the images that the word evokes. Van Etten stated to Rolling Stone that while writing the album, the main focus was to “[embrace] the darkness and the unique sounds” that came about in the sessions The Attachment Theory would have together. The song starts with snappy synths, welcoming the listener into the world of the afterlife. “Afterlife” is a song of yearning and wishing for love to last forever. “Do you feel me coming home? / Will you see me coming home?” Van Etten asks as the vocals start, haunting the 80s synth that loops beneath it. The vocals on ‘Afterlife’ are an instant favorite of mine, showing off the beauty of Van Etten’s voice amongst the talents of her bandmates. The song as a whole reminds me of someone haunting their still-living lover, and listening through the lens of that image makes this song ten times sadder.

As the song continues, Van Etten addresses the listener in lyrics with alternating points of view. What starts as “Will you see me in the afterlife?” evolves to asking if she will see the object of her affection in the afterlife. The song is a final plea to her love to continue giving the

love and affection that they once shared, even though they’re apart. In the outro, she repeats, “Will you feel like coming home? / Does it feel like coming home?” to represent the eventual reunion of the two lovers in the space that one currently resides in: the afterlife.

What’s Next?

The band’s self-titled album releases on February 7, 2025. Just a few days after ‘Afterlife’ was released, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory announced that they will be touring around Europe following the album’s release with Nabihah Iqbal opening. We at ‘ERS are excited to hear the rest of the songs when the album is released this upcoming winter and eagerly await the band’s arrival to Boston in the near future!

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!